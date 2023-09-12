Beyoncé's 42nd birthday celebration was a night to remember, and the Renaissance artist has the photos to prove it!

On Monday, the mother of three shared a gallery of photos on Instagram from her Sept. 4 birthday. The photos show the intimate celebration for the "Break My Soul" singer that included her husband, JAY-Z, and her parents, Tina Knowles and Mathew Knowles.

The carousel starts with a sweet photo of Tina and Mathew planting a kiss on both of Beyoncé's cheeks, a recreation of an image taken in 2018.

Tina, who also shares daughter Solange Knowles with her first ex-husband, posted the new photo alongside the original on her Instagram page. "We re-enacted this photo from 2018 to celebrate our firstborn!" she captioned the collage. "Thankful to God that we can still be here and healthy to witness another Birthday . ❤️❤️❤️"

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Beyoncé's gallery also included photos of her wearing a Renaissance World Tour shirt and ripped blue jeans, standing backstage as she beams into the camera while holding a drink, followed by a video of her celebrating onstage in a "Virgo's Groove" T-shirt and sunglasses.

Other photos show the singer cuddled up to JAY-Z on a kitchen counter with the words "Happy Birthday" spelled out behind them by large silver balloons, Beyoncé getting ready to blow out candles on a birthday cake consisting of a silver disco ball surrounded by smaller silver balls and a white floral arrangement with a large "B" surrounded by white roses and small disco balls.

The final photo shows the singer with her back to the camera, wearing a white T-shirt that says "Beyoncé's B'Day Party" written in blue.

Beyoncé's celebration comes after her three-night run at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium over the long Labor Day weekend. While the Saturday and Sunday concerts were packed, the show on Sept. 4 -- Beyoncé's 42nd birthday -- was especially star-studded.

Her performance drew the likes of the Kardashian-Jenners, Lizzo, Adele, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Chris Rock, Katy Perry, Kate Hudson, and Vanessa Bryant, as well as Kelly Rowland, who was on hand to lend her support for all three performances.

Among the highlights from the show was a thoughtful birthday tribute from fans, who surprised the singer by holding up yellow-and-black balloons to celebrate her special day.

Diana Ross also led the crowd in singing "Happy Birthday" to the music legend, while Kendrick Lamar made a surprise onstage appearance to perform the "America Has a Problem" remix.

It was also an unforgettable night for Lil Rel Howery, who popped the question and got engaged to Dannella Lane during the show.

Kim Kardashian enjoyed a night out with daughter North West, sister Khloe Kardashian, and niece Penelope Disick amid a reported hospitalization for pregnant Kourtney Kardashian. The girls caught up with Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble at the show, sharing a photo of the group with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez. Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were spotted by eagle-eyed fans in the audience, marking the pair's first joint public outing amid their "low-key" romance. Sister Kendall Jenner was also in attendance.

For more on all the Hollywood royalty who attended the Renaissance World Tour in Los Angeles -- many of them appropriately outfitted in head-to-toe silver, per the birthday girl's request -- check out ET's stories below.

