Beyoncé Releases Third Exclusive 'Renaissance' Tour Merch Collection on Amazon: Shop Drop 3.0 Now
Beyoncé's Renaissance tour is taking the world by storm, and the show's U.S. leg still has more than a month to go. Scoring tickets for the coveted concert may have felt tougher than Bey's Coachella training, but if you were lucky enough to secure seats, you know better than to show up to the Renaissance World Tour in a lackluster outfit.
Merch lines can be brutal, but Beyoncé and Amazon Music just dropped a third capsule collection of exclusive Renaissance World Tour merch that you can shop now. The collaboration is coming to life over the course of four, distinct drops released throughout the North American leg of the tour. Drop 3.0 of the collection features Renaissance tees, sweatshirts, hats and more that are all out of this world.
The third drop in the four-part collaboration between Beyoncé and Amazon includes a new T-shirt design, two hoodies, a dad hat and tote bag that all celebrate the iconography of the tour. Specific sizes are already beginning to sell out, so grab all five pieces of merch below while they are still in stock.
Beyoncé x Amazon Drop 3.0
America may have a problem, but this T-shirt with a photo of Beyoncé is nothing but perfect.
Never forget where you saw Beyoncé with an exclusive hoodie featuring each city of the 'Renaissance' World Tour.
From a cowboy hat to an alien superstar, the icons on the back of this grey hoodie represent moments from the tour.
Complete all your outfits with a Beyoncé-approved baseball cap that has RWT2023 on the back.
The front of this take-everywhere tote features Renaissance World Tour text and the back features a grid of Beyoncé tour iconography.
Shop More 'Renaissance' Tour Merch
Grab this "Summer Renaissance" graphic tee to wear all season long.
This "Alien Superstar" tee is too classy for this world.
Adorn your laptop, water bottle, mirror and anywhere else you can think of with a pack of 16 Beyonce stickers.
Virgo season is less than a month away, and this tee is an excellent gift idea.
Heat up your summer with a sultry new tour tee.
Though the recent reveal of Beyoncé and Balmain's Olivier Rousteing's Renaissance couture collection was exciting to see, some budgets don't allow for that level of flex. Plus, the name of the game is comfort for a concert that will surely encourage dancing from start to finish. That's why we've scoured every corner of the internet to find some Beyoncé concert outfit inspiration in order to source budget-friendly, non-restrictive clothing you can move in while looking like a work of art.
Renaissance's futuristic Western aesthetic gives us plenty of ways to take an outfit from basic to alien superstar. We're talking cowboy boots, plenty of fringe, metallics on metallics, and bustiers dripping in crystals. You can channel Bey's Club Renaissance outfit in head-to-toe silver, or take inspiration from the album cover with a glittering bra top. The album epitomizes summer, so flirty dresses are also a less literal take on the theme.
Below, shop our favorite Renaissance tour outfit ideas from Amazon, Revolve, Free People, Urban Outfitters and more.
A row of crystals takes this simple black corset to the next level.
Give your outfit some attitude with metallic silver cowboy boots.
Take a note from the Renaissance album cover with a crystal bra top.
Pair a statement top with Abercrombie's best-selling jeans for the ultimate cool girl look.
Most stadiums are requiring clear bags for safety purposes, so you might as well invest in a cute one such as this gold-accented acryllic purse.
This eye-catching sequin dress is surprisingly comfy thanks to its stretch fabric.
"So cute and goes with literally everything," said one happy reviewer about this crystal fringe-accented jacket. "A great way to elevate an otherwise basic closet staple."
This dark-wash denim bustier dress would look especially cute with silver cowboy boots.
This disco cowboy hat is almost identical to the one Bey rocks on the Renaissance cover — just make sure to take it off during the show to avoid blocking the view!
Rock the sheer dressing trend with a shimmering mesh overlay mini.
The corset top craze is still going strong — embrace it with this denim top.
Stand out from the crowd while staying comfy in a pair of bright parachute pants.
"I’ve gotten so many compliments on these pants," praised one five-star reviewer of these metallic flares. "They make your figure look great!"
For the Club Renaissance party, Bey topped off her all-silver look with a matching headscarf. This shimmering option is nice and lightweight for the summer heat.
Turn heads in a bright green blouson mini dress.
Over 5,000 five-star reviewers love these vegan leather cowboy boots—and they come in nine different colors.
Your basic denim shorts get an upgrade with diamond tassels.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Perfume Beyoncé Shopped — And How to Get the Scent for Less
Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, Rihanna and More Stun at Pharrell's Louis Vuitton Fashion Show in Paris
Beyoncé Reveals Gender of a Fan's Baby on Stage -- See the Video!
Taylor Swift's $88 Denim Skirt Is Perfect for Summer
The 15 Best Body Lotions for Silky Smooth Skin All Summer Long
The Best Sunscreens for Skin Protection This Summer
The 15 Best Swimsuits on Amazon to Shop for Summer, Starting at $18