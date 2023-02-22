Along with sheer layering and denim maxi skirts, one style we're seeing everywhere this season is metallic clothing. From the runways at Gucci, Versace and Chanel to celebs such as Lizzo and Beyoncé, futuristic fabrics are quickly becoming one of the hottest trends for spring 2023.

Typically reserved for New Year's Eve parties and Halloween, the spangly style is surprisingly easy to incorporate into both everyday outfits and going-out looks. If you're looking for a subtle way to incorporate metallics, stick to accessories: gold or silver boots are an eye-catching accent to your favorite jeans and trousers and lustrous bags go with practically every outfit — especially if you match them to your jewelry.

For a bolder take on the trend, try adding a metallic statement piece to your wardrobe: a dress for special events, gleaming pants and tops for a night out, and shiny blazers to keep it professional for daytime. Colorful metallic clothes and accessories will also help you stand out from the crowd — try experimenting with pink, blue or purple pieces.

Below, we've gathered the best metallic pieces to rock this spring, from subtle to statement. Whether you're looking for an unexpected addition to your everyday wardrobe or a flashy new style for evening outings, you're bound to find something you love.

