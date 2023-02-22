Metallic Clothing Is Spring 2023's Flashiest New Trend: Shop Shiny Dresses, Corsets, Purses, Boots and More
Along with sheer layering and denim maxi skirts, one style we're seeing everywhere this season is metallic clothing. From the runways at Gucci, Versace and Chanel to celebs such as Lizzo and Beyoncé, futuristic fabrics are quickly becoming one of the hottest trends for spring 2023.
Typically reserved for New Year's Eve parties and Halloween, the spangly style is surprisingly easy to incorporate into both everyday outfits and going-out looks. If you're looking for a subtle way to incorporate metallics, stick to accessories: gold or silver boots are an eye-catching accent to your favorite jeans and trousers and lustrous bags go with practically every outfit — especially if you match them to your jewelry.
For a bolder take on the trend, try adding a metallic statement piece to your wardrobe: a dress for special events, gleaming pants and tops for a night out, and shiny blazers to keep it professional for daytime. Colorful metallic clothes and accessories will also help you stand out from the crowd — try experimenting with pink, blue or purple pieces.
Below, we've gathered the best metallic pieces to rock this spring, from subtle to statement. Whether you're looking for an unexpected addition to your everyday wardrobe or a flashy new style for evening outings, you're bound to find something you love.
Metallic fabric adds an unexpected twist to an otherwise simple party dress — also available in a maxi style.
Swap your basic black booties for a funky silver pair, featuring a pointed toe and chunky heel.
Available in gold and silver, this bodysuit from Kim Kardashian's internet-favorite loungewear brand SKIMS is TikTok-famous for a reason.
'90s-style shoulder bags are an adorable addition to any going-out look, especially in shiny silver or hot pink.
"I’m obsessed with this body suit!" one five-star reviewer praised this metallic threaded top. "For a glittery piece, it is quite smooth and comfortable. Super easy to dress up or down as well!"
Channel major Studio 54 vibes in this metallic lilac dress with flattering cutouts.
This gleaming faux-patent leather purse is the perfect addition to any glam look.
Combine trends with a metallic corset top from Steve Madden.
Add a fun pop of Barbiecore color to your look with these sandals, also available in metallic gold and aqua.
This silver blazer is the perfect statement piece for spring.
Give your outfit some attitude with metallic silver cowboy boots.
Metallic gold faux leather and a high-waisted, 90's-inspired fit will make these your new favorite going-out pants.
With its shiny chain strap and glittery logo lock, this metallic genuine leather bag is perfect for going out.
Not only are iridescent pieces fun with their mermaid-like shimmer, but their rainbow quality means they go with virtually any color.
Channel your inner Paris Hilton with this Y2K-inspired top.
