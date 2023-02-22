Shopping

Metallic Clothing Is Spring 2023's Flashiest New Trend: Shop Shiny Dresses, Corsets, Purses, Boots and More

By Lauren Gruber
Along with sheer layering and denim maxi skirts, one style we're seeing everywhere this season is metallic clothing. From the runways at Gucci, Versace and Chanel to celebs such as Lizzo and Beyoncé, futuristic fabrics are quickly becoming one of the hottest trends for spring 2023.

Typically reserved for New Year's Eve parties and Halloween, the spangly style is surprisingly easy to incorporate into both everyday outfits and going-out looks. If you're looking for a subtle way to incorporate metallics, stick to accessories: gold or silver boots are an eye-catching accent to your favorite jeans and trousers and lustrous bags go with practically every outfit — especially if you match them to your jewelry.

For a bolder take on the trend, try adding a metallic statement piece to your wardrobe: a dress for special events, gleaming pants and tops for a night out, and shiny blazers to keep it professional for daytime. Colorful metallic clothes and accessories will also help you stand out from the crowd — try experimenting with pink, blue or purple pieces. 

Below, we've gathered the best metallic pieces to rock this spring, from subtle to statement. Whether you're looking for an unexpected addition to your everyday wardrobe or a flashy new style for evening outings, you're bound to find something you love.

Lulu's Smokeshow Teal Metallic Mini Dress
Lulu's Smokeshow Teal Metallic Mini Dress
Lulu's
Lulu's Smokeshow Teal Metallic Mini Dress

Metallic fabric adds an unexpected twist to an otherwise simple party dress — also available in a maxi style.

$58
Xiangzu Metallic Silver Boots
Xiangzu Metallic Silver Boots
Amazon
Xiangzu Metallic Silver Boots

Swap your basic black booties for a funky silver pair, featuring a pointed toe and chunky heel.

$39$35
WITH COUPON
SKIMS Fits Everybody Square Neck Bodysuit
SKIMS Fits Everybody Square Neck Bodysuit
SKIMS
SKIMS Fits Everybody Square Neck Bodysuit

Available in gold and silver, this bodysuit from Kim Kardashian's internet-favorite loungewear brand SKIMS is TikTok-famous for a reason.

$58
AQUA Metallic Mini Bag
AQUA Metallic Mini Bag
Bloomingdales
AQUA Metallic Mini Bag

'90s-style shoulder bags are an adorable addition to any going-out look, especially in shiny silver or hot pink.

$78
Abercrombie and Fitch Long-Sleeve Sparkle V-Neck Bodysuit
Abercrombie and Fitch Long-Sleeve Sparkle V-Neck Bodysuit
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Long-Sleeve Sparkle V-Neck Bodysuit

"I’m obsessed with this body suit!" one five-star reviewer praised this metallic threaded top. "For a glittery piece, it is quite smooth and comfortable. Super easy to dress up or down as well!"

$60$27
Amara Lilac Gown
Amara Lilac Gown
Rent the Runway
Amara Lilac Gown

Channel major Studio 54 vibes in this metallic lilac dress with flattering cutouts.

$75$0
WITH RENT THE RUNWAY MEMBERSHIP
$605$151
Mango Patent Leather Chain Handbag
Mango Patent Leather Chain Handbag
Mango
Mango Patent Leather Chain Handbag

This gleaming faux-patent leather purse is the perfect addition to any glam look.

$36
Steve Madden Kimmie Corset
Steve Madden Kimmie Corset
Revolve
Steve Madden Kimmie Corset

Combine trends with a metallic corset top from Steve Madden.

$59
Dolce Vita Women's Noles Banded Dress Sandals
Dolve Vita Women's Noles Banded Dress Sandals
Macy's
Dolce Vita Women's Noles Banded Dress Sandals

Add a fun pop of Barbiecore color to your look with these sandals, also available in metallic gold and aqua.

$100
ASOS I Saw It First Metallic Oversized Dad Blazer
ASOS I Saw It First Metallic Oversized Dad Blazer
ASOS
ASOS I Saw It First Metallic Oversized Dad Blazer

This silver blazer is the perfect statement piece for spring.

$96$77
Dolce Vita Shiren Boots
Dolce Vita Shiren Boots
Dolce Vita
Dolce Vita Shiren Boots

Give your outfit some attitude with metallic silver cowboy boots.

$295$179
GAP High Rise Faux-Leather Vintage Slim Jeans
GAP High Rise Faux-Leather Vintage Slim Jeans
GAP
GAP High Rise Faux-Leather Vintage Slim Jeans

Metallic gold faux leather and a high-waisted, 90's-inspired fit will make these your new favorite going-out pants.

$98
Tory Burch Kira Chevron Metallic Pave Logo Chain Wallet
Tory Burch Kira Chevron Metallic Pave Logo Chain Wallet
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Kira Chevron Metallic Pave Logo Chain Wallet

With its shiny chain strap and glittery logo lock, this metallic genuine leather bag is perfect for going out.

$398$279
Sam Edelman Kia Ankle Strap Sandal
Sam Edelman Kia Ankle Strap Sandal
Nordstrom
Sam Edelman Kia Ankle Strap Sandal

Not only are iridescent pieces fun with their mermaid-like shimmer, but their rainbow quality means they go with virtually any color.

$140
Vero Moda Kassia Metallic Halter Top
Vero Moda Kassia Metallic Halter Top
Nordstrom
Vero Moda Kassia Metallic Halter Top

Channel your inner Paris Hilton with this Y2K-inspired top.

$69

