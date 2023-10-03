Fall is officially here and summer is over, but that doesn't mean dress season has to be — in fact, it's only just begun. Fall is undeniably one of the best seasons for fashion, and there's still plenty of time to sport a maxi dress, minis, a bodycon dress and everything in between this season.

As the heat slowly cools more every day, we'll be able to wear some of our favorite looks without sweating profusely: mini dresses with boots, curve-hugging sweater dresses, elegant mock-neck midis and even your favorite short sleeve dress. To help you get excited for pumpkin spice season, we've rounded up the 17 best fall dresses to help you transition your wardrobe in style (and without breaking the bank).

The allover denim trend is still going strong, and this mini from Abercrombie's new collection is just dying to be worn with knee-high boots. For something a little more daring, Free People's funky printed midi is a simple way to make a statement. And if you're all about luxe fabrics for the colder months, LILYSILK's 100% cashmere sweater dress is the perfect dress and a steal at under $200.

Whether you're on the hunt for easy office outfits, a formal dress, sultry date night looks or versatile pieces that work for any occasion, our shortlist of the best fall dresses has got you covered. Below, check out our 17 favorite fall dresses, starting at just $55.

Best Fall Dresses Under $100

Best Fall Dresses Over $100

