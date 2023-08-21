Style

By Lauren Gruber
Olivia Rodrigo
Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

The release date of Olivia Rodrigo's sophomore album, Guts, is just a few short weeks away. While we count down the days until the album's September 8 drop, the singer is keeping us fed with ridiculously catchy singles and ridiculously cute street styles to match.

Just last week, Rodrigo stepped out for dinner in London wearing a red bustier minidress. Created by Polish fashion designer Magda Burtrym, the mini's leg-baring length and warm, vibrant hue makes it perfect for transitioning from summer to fall. 

Magda Butrym Halterneck Virgin Wool Minidress
Olivia Rodrigo
Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images
Magda Butrym Halterneck Virgin Wool Minidress

Olivia Rodrigo's bustier-style mini dress is made of red virgin wool lined with luxurious silk, accounting for its hefty price tag.

$1,357

One of our favorite aspects of Rodrigo's dress is its cherry red color. Reminding us of autumn leaves and apple picking, red is right on trend for fall. Combined with a sultry sweetheart neckline with bustier cups and a simple halterneck silhouette, this dress is equal parts sexy and sophisticated.

If you don't have $1,400 burning a hole in your pocket, don't fret — we've found plenty of affordable ways to get Rodrigo's look for less. From a similarly sweetheart mini on sale at Reformation to a lingerie-inspired pick from Fleur du Mal and an under-$100 bustier maxi from Lulus, there are so many little red dresses to shop for fall.

Check out our favorite little red dresses inspired by Olivia Rodrigo's street style, starting at just $58.

Reformation Christine Dress
Reformation Christine Dress
Reformation
Reformation Christine Dress

Slim straps and a sweetheart neckline give this dress a similar look to Rodrigo's — plus, it's on sale.

$218$109
More To Come Chantell Tie Strap Dress
More To Come Chantell Tie Strap Dress
Revolve
More To Come Chantell Tie Strap Dress

Slinky satin fabric gives this sweetheart dress a party-ready look.

$88
Reformation Alfred Dress
Reformation Alfred Dress
Reformation
Reformation Alfred Dress

Embrace your inner bombshell with this Reformation midi dress.

$248
Lulus Stay Out Later Red Backless Bodycon Mini Dress
Lulus Stay Out Later Red Backless Bodycon Mini Dress
Lulus
Lulus Stay Out Later Red Backless Bodycon Mini Dress

Sleek and simple, this mini dress turns up the heat with a plunging low back.

$59
fleur du mal Violet Embroidery Cupped Slip Dress
fleur du mal Violet Embroidery Cupped Slip Dress
Revolve
fleur du mal Violet Embroidery Cupped Slip Dress

The lingerie-inspired silhouette of this Fleur du Mal slip is an especially chic choice for a night out.

$295$207
Bardot Vienna Midi Dress
Bardot Vienna Midi Dress
Revolve
Bardot Vienna Midi Dress

Show off your curves in a figure-hugging midi dress with a bust cutout.

$139
Princess Polly Novella Mini Dress
Princess Polly Novella Mini Dress
Princess Polly
Princess Polly Novella Mini Dress

"I love how this fits my body," praised one happy reviewer. "Absolutely snatched my waist and I feel so pretty in it!"

$58
UO Kalina Ponte Mini Dress
UO Kalina Ponte Mini Dress
Urban Outfitters
UO Kalina Ponte Mini Dress

Contrast stitching and a flared skirt give this dress a unique look.

$59
Lulus Cause for Commotion Red Pleated Bustier Maxi Dress
Lulus Cause for Commotion Red Pleated Bustier Maxi Dress
Lulus
Lulus Cause for Commotion Red Pleated Bustier Maxi Dress

Turn heads in a red-hot maxi dress with a bustier bodice and daring slit.

$89
House of CB Christiana Floral Minidress
House of CB Christiana Floral Minidress
Nordstrom
House of CB Christiana Floral Minidress

House of CB is adored on TikTok for its figure-flattering silhouettes, and this mini is no exception.

$255

