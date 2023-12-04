Style

The Best Sweater Dresses for Looking Cute and Comfy All Fall and Winter Long

sweater dresses
Updated: 8:10 AM PST, December 4, 2023

Go from the workplace to weekends with ease in our top sweater dress picks for Winter.

Aside from plenty of well-fitting jeans, snuggly sweaters and a stylish coat or two, a cozy sweater dress should be at the top of your 2023 winter fashion shopping list.

Comfortable, effortlessly chic and easy to dress up or down, sweater dresses can be paired with just about anything — from knee-high boots to sneakers to heels — to suit virtually every occasion. To help inspire your shopping, we've searched high and low to find the best sweater dresses for every budget, style and size. With so many different sweater dresses on the market, we're prioritizing natural fabrics such as wool, cotton and cashmere and versatile silhouettes to maximize our styling options.

One of the best deals you can shop right now is Amazon's mock neck mini sweater dress in a trendy red, on sale for under $50. For something that's affordable and office-friendly, Nordstrom's cable stitch maxi dress is slit-free with a conservative (but still cute) neckline. If you're willing to splurge a little on something truly luxurious, LilySilk's 100% cashmere sweater dress is a steal at under $200.

Below, check out the best sweater dresses to shop for this winter 2023 and beyond.

Everlane The Cozy Stretch Turtleneck Dress

Everlane The Cozy Stretch Turtleneck Dress
Everlane

Everlane The Cozy Stretch Turtleneck Dress

With its elevated neckline, relaxed fit, and ribbed detailing, this slip-on sweater dress effortlessly combines comfort and fashion.

$148 $104

Shop Now

EXLURA Women's Mock Neck Ribbed Mini Sweater Dress

EXLURA Women's Mock Neck Ribbed Mini Sweater Dress
Amazon

EXLURA Women's Mock Neck Ribbed Mini Sweater Dress

This mini sweater dress features a cozy turtle neck and elegant long puff sleeves, making it the perfect choice for a girls' night out, a dinner date and other occasions. 

$79 $46

Shop Now

LILYSILK Classic Turtleneck Cashmere Dress

LILYSILK Classic Turtleneck Cashmere Dress
LILYSILK

LILYSILK Classic Turtleneck Cashmere Dress

Made of 100% A-Grade cashmere, you'll wear this sumptuous, soft sweater dress over and over.

Amazon Essentials Women's Wide Rib Open Back Long Sleeve Dress

Amazon Essentials Women's Wide Rib Open Back Long Sleeve Dress
Amazon

Amazon Essentials Women's Wide Rib Open Back Long Sleeve Dress

Available in mustard, black, dark brown and pink, this maxi has an open back that takes it a cut above your average sweater dress.

Everlane The Ribbed Scoopneck Dress

Everlane The Ribbed Scoopneck Dress
Everlane

Everlane The Ribbed Scoopneck Dress

Dress it up or down, this maxi sweater dress can be worn with everything from boots, heels or sneakers.

$198 $99

Shop Now

Vero Moda Monica Long Sleeve Cable Stitch Maxi Sweater Dress

Vero Moda Monica Long Sleeve Cable Stitch Maxi Sweater Dress
Nordstrom

Vero Moda Monica Long Sleeve Cable Stitch Maxi Sweater Dress

A cable knit fabric gives this eco-friendly Tencel and cotton maxi an extra cozy look.

GAP Fair Isle Turtleneck Mini Sweater Dress

GAP Fair Isle Turtleneck Mini Sweater Dress
GAP

GAP Fair Isle Turtleneck Mini Sweater Dress

Banish the winter blues in this icy azure Fair Isle mini dress, also available in brown.

$90 $43

WITH CODE GREAT

Shop Now

Quince Mongolian Cashmere Turtleneck Midi Sweater Dress

Quince Mongolian Cashmere Turtleneck Midi Sweater Dress
Quince

Quince Mongolian Cashmere Turtleneck Midi Sweater Dress

This versatile 100% cashmere sweater dress features a not-too-high side slit that makes it appropriate for the workplace and weekends.

The Drop Women's Jaxon Rib Button Down Sweater Dress

The Drop Women's Jaxon Rib Button Down Sweater Dress
Amazon

The Drop Women's Jaxon Rib Button Down Sweater Dress

The polo collar gives this sweater dress — available in sizes XXS-5X — a preppy look.

Banana Republic Factory Sweetheart Midi Sweater Dress

Banana Republic Factory Sweetheart Midi Sweater Dress
Banana Republic Factory

Banana Republic Factory Sweetheart Midi Sweater Dress

A sweetheart neckline and soft ribbed fabric make this midi dress perfect for date night.

$130 $95

Shop Now

