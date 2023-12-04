Aside from plenty of well-fitting jeans, snuggly sweaters and a stylish coat or two, a cozy sweater dress should be at the top of your 2023 winter fashion shopping list.

Comfortable, effortlessly chic and easy to dress up or down, sweater dresses can be paired with just about anything — from knee-high boots to sneakers to heels — to suit virtually every occasion. To help inspire your shopping, we've searched high and low to find the best sweater dresses for every budget, style and size. With so many different sweater dresses on the market, we're prioritizing natural fabrics such as wool, cotton and cashmere and versatile silhouettes to maximize our styling options.

One of the best deals you can shop right now is Amazon's mock neck mini sweater dress in a trendy red, on sale for under $50. For something that's affordable and office-friendly, Nordstrom's cable stitch maxi dress is slit-free with a conservative (but still cute) neckline. If you're willing to splurge a little on something truly luxurious, LilySilk's 100% cashmere sweater dress is a steal at under $200.

Below, check out the best sweater dresses to shop for this winter 2023 and beyond.

RELATED CONTENT: