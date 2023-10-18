Best Lists

The Best Fall Boots Under $100: Shop Affordable Platforms, Chelsea Boots, Rain Boots and More

Affordable Fall Boots
Published: 1:47 PM PDT, October 18, 2023

From brands like Lulus and ASOS, shop low-heeled booties, thigh high suede boots and chunky combat boots perfect for this fall season.

Fall is in full swing, which means it's the perfect time to revamp your fall fashion wardrobe including your shoes and boots. While milder temperatures mean we can start searching for cozy scented candles and other fall essentials, it's important to spend some extra time on the purchase that we rely on through the end of the year—that perfect pair of fall boots. 

Boot season gives us all sorts of shoes to play with. Whether it's short and chunky ankle boots, sky-high lug sole platforms, sleek knee-high riding boots, or reliable rain boots that help you weather the storms in style, there’s a perfect pair out there for you that are also budget-friendly. 

Are you looking for a pair of boots made for walking? Something with little to no heel like a chunky Chelsea boot might be right for you. Trying to channel Kendall Jenner's Instagram-ready aesthetic? Opt for a funky cowboy boot in a rainbow of colors. Whatever your style, there’s a budget-friendly boot out there for you. Here are our favorite boots for elevating your fall wardrobe without breaking the bank.

Madden Girl Amalie Platform Bootie

Madden Girl Amalie Platform Bootie
DSW

Madden Girl Amalie Platform Bootie

Madden Girl takes booties to another level with these platform booties. Available in dark brown and black, these booties will seamlessly go with your favorite fall outfit.

$79 $71

N.N.G. Over Knee Long Boots

N.N.G. Over Knee Long Boots
Amazon

N.N.G. Over Knee Long Boots

Channel your inner Ariana Grande with these faux suede over-the-knee boots.

$60 $45

With Coupon

ASOS DESIGN Wide Fit Anthem Chunky Chelsea Boots

ASOS DESIGN Wide Fit Anthem Chunky Chelsea Boots
ASOS

ASOS DESIGN Wide Fit Anthem Chunky Chelsea Boots

Featuring a chic round toe, bold chunky sole and a textured tread, the Anthem Chunky Chelsea Boots deliver both versatility and style.

$45 $38

With Code SAVER

DREAM PAIRS Women's Knee High Riding Boots

DREAM PAIRS Women's Knee High Riding Boots
Amazon

DREAM PAIRS Women's Knee High Riding Boots

These riding boots features faux fur lining, an adjustable design and a textured outsole for grip. These boots are available in ten different colors.

$67 $60

Charles Albert Women's Embroidered Modern Western Cowboy Boot

Charles Albert Women's Embroidered Modern Western Cowboy Boot
Amazon

Charles Albert Women's Embroidered Modern Western Cowboy Boot

Over 6,000 five-star reviewers love these vegan leather cowboy boots—and they come in nine different colors.

$90 $45

Cushionaire Hip Pull On Boot

Cushionaire Hip Pull On Boot
Amazon

Cushionaire Hip Pull On Boot

Cushionaire's Hip Pull-On features memory foam that will keep your feet comfy all winter long.  

Lulus Dawson Tan Crocodile Pointed-Toe Mid Calf Boots

Lulus Dawson Tan Crocodile Pointed-Toe Mid Calf Boots
Lulu's

Lulus Dawson Tan Crocodile Pointed-Toe Mid Calf Boots

Throw these croc leather booties on with a pair of straight-legged jeans or a midi dress for a ridiculously easy outfit. 

Dream Pairs Women's Riding Cowgirl Western Pointed Toe Knee High Boots

Dream Pairs Women's Riding Cowgirl Western Pointed Toe Knee High Boots
Amazon

Dream Pairs Women's Riding Cowgirl Western Pointed Toe Knee High Boots

For a subtle nod to Western style, go for these sleek faux leather knee-high riding boots.

$62 $56

Chinese Laundry Dodger Bootie

Chinese Laundry Dodger Bootie
Nordstrom

Chinese Laundry Dodger Bootie

Sleek and simple, these brown booties subtly add height to any outfit with a small platform and flared block heel.

Lulus Katari Taupe Suede Pointed-Toe Knee High Boots

Lulus Katari Taupe Suede Pointed-Toe Knee High Boots
Lulus

Lulus Katari Taupe Suede Pointed-Toe Knee High Boots

The Lulus Katari Boots showcase a sophisticated pointed-toe upper crafted from taupe vegan suede.

Dolce Vita Stormy Rain Boot

Dolce Vita Stormy Rain Boot
DSW

Dolce Vita Stormy Rain Boot

The Dolce Vita Stormy Rain Boot combines a timeless Chelsea boot-inspired style with waterproof construction to ensure you stay both fashionable and dry.

Tags: