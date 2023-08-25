J.Crew's Labor Day Sale is Here: Take An Extra 50% Off Our Favorite Fall Finds
J.Crew is one of the best places to get cool-casual everyday essentials for a great deal. From preppy staples to leather goods, you can refresh your wardrobe ahead of the new season with fall-ready styles including sweaters, dresses, denim and so much more.
Right now, J.Crew is taking an extra 50% off sale styles when you use the code EXTRA. Whether you are searching for a cozy sweater to wear on cool days or comfortable heels to sport to the office this fall, J.Crew's Labor Day Sale has tons of options that will keep you looking stylish all season long.
J.Crew is a favorite among celebs and royals alike for its classic, versatile clothes and there are a lot of easy-breezy sale items to choose from. The sale includes standout items such as J.Crew's cropped cardigan sweater and vintage slim-straight jeans that make the perfect additions to your outfit rotation. You'll want to act fast, because some popular items are already selling out in certain sizes.
Ahead, we've gathered the best deals on fall fashion essentials to shop from J.Crew's sale.
A mid-rise jean with the right amount of slouch. Pair these dad jeans with loafers, sneakers or ballet flats for fall.
A cozy, chic cropped cardigan, featuring pointelle crochet detailing.
Pair these stylish suede ankle-strap heels with jeans and a blazer for an effortlessly cool fall look.
J.Crew's Astrid Wide-Leg Pants are crafted with luster crepe, silky-soft fabric for all-day comfort.
This lightweight linen midi pencil skirt can be dressed up or down for any fall occasion.
Inspired by vintage denim, these boyfriend jeans feature a rigid fit and roomy, straight-leg shape, topped off with a flattering 10" rise.
Whether you're lounging at home or running errands this fall, J.Crew's best-selling cotton-cashmere cardigan will keep you cozy all day long.
The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.
