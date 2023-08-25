J.Crew is one of the best places to get cool-casual everyday essentials for a great deal. From preppy staples to leather goods, you can refresh your wardrobe ahead of the new season with fall-ready styles including sweaters, dresses, denim and so much more.

Shop the J.Crew Sale

Right now, J.Crew is taking an extra 50% off sale styles when you use the code EXTRA. Whether you are searching for a cozy sweater to wear on cool days or comfortable heels to sport to the office this fall, J.Crew's Labor Day Sale has tons of options that will keep you looking stylish all season long.

J.Crew is a favorite among celebs and royals alike for its classic, versatile clothes and there are a lot of easy-breezy sale items to choose from. The sale includes standout items such as J.Crew's cropped cardigan sweater and vintage slim-straight jeans that make the perfect additions to your outfit rotation. You'll want to act fast, because some popular items are already selling out in certain sizes.

Ahead, we've gathered the best deals on fall fashion essentials to shop from J.Crew's sale.

Slouchy-Straight Dad Jean J.Crew Slouchy-Straight Dad Jean A mid-rise jean with the right amount of slouch. Pair these dad jeans with loafers, sneakers or ballet flats for fall. $148 $59 WITH CODE EXTRA Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

