Everlane's Pre-Fall Sale Is Here: Save 25% On Best-Selling Jeans, Jumpsuits, Tees and More
When we're looking for a high-quality classic to have in our fashion rotation for years, Everlane consistently delivers classic, cool pieces that are what capsule wardrobe dreams are made of. Whether you're after a pair of easy straight leg '90s jeans or a polished oxford shirt for work, Everlane has got you covered.
With the back-to-school season quickly approaching, fall will be here before you know it. Chunky sweaters and knee-high suede boots probably are the last things on your mind right now, but that's why Everlane's Pre-Fall Sale is here with discounts on the year-round essentials. From everyday denim and tees to leggings and tote bags, best-selling Everlane styles for women and men are now 25% off.
The Everlane sale is the perfect opportunity to stock up on staples you'll wear all year. We're eyeing the denim selection, but there are so many apparel essentials made to target that transitional period before autumn officially arrives. From back-to-school clothes to easy and flattering linen jumpsuits, loungewear favorites and so much more, there's something for everyone to shop at Everlane's Pre-Fall Sale. Read on to shop our top picks.
For a vintage-inspired look, the ’90s Cheeky Jean has a booty-boosting fit with a no-stretch classic denim look and feel.
Revamp your basics with a classic white tee. Made of lightweight organic cotton, this wardrobe staple is ultra-breathable and soft to the touch.
Say goodbye to your belly button. Featuring our highest rise yet, the Way-High Jean accentuates your true waist, gives you legs for days, and holds you in—in the best way possible.
The Linen Workwear Shirt features a notched collar, a clean button front, relaxed short sleeves, utility-inspired patch pockets, and a boxy shape.
Made of soft, premium organic cotton, this shirt features a classic point collar, dropped shoulders, and oversized patch pockets. Polish it up with trousers and heels, or dress it down with jeans and sneakers for a casual-yet-put-together look.
Practical and stylish, the structure of these wide-leg pants is 10/10 and are bound to be on heavy rotation in your office wardrobe.
Slip into pure comfort with an elevated edge with The Ribbed Midi Dress. Its scoop neck and fitted bodice with flattering stitch chest detail keeps it contoured up top, while a little more volume in the midi-length skirt adds to its relaxed silhouette.
The City Stripe Draped Jumpsuit is the perfect pull-on outfit. Based on our best-selling Japanese Go-Weave style, we remixed this fan favorite in a softer, textured stripe viscose fabric.
Effortlessly smooth, elegantly timeless, The Satin Square Neck Slip Dress is your new dress BFF. In an easy slip fit, gentle A-line shape, and midi length, it features minimal spaghetti straps with a neat button closure.
