When we're looking for a high-quality classic to have in our fashion rotation for years, Everlane consistently delivers classic, cool pieces that are what capsule wardrobe dreams are made of. Whether you're after a pair of easy straight leg '90s jeans or a polished oxford shirt for work, Everlane has got you covered.

With the back-to-school season quickly approaching, fall will be here before you know it. Chunky sweaters and knee-high suede boots probably are the last things on your mind right now, but that's why Everlane's Pre-Fall Sale is here with discounts on the year-round essentials. From everyday denim and tees to leggings and tote bags, best-selling Everlane styles for women and men are now 25% off.

Shop the Everlane Sale

The Everlane sale is the perfect opportunity to stock up on staples you'll wear all year. We're eyeing the denim selection, but there are so many apparel essentials made to target that transitional period before autumn officially arrives. From back-to-school clothes to easy and flattering linen jumpsuits, loungewear favorites and so much more, there's something for everyone to shop at Everlane's Pre-Fall Sale. Read on to shop our top picks.

The Way-High Jean Everlane The Way-High Jean Say goodbye to your belly button. Featuring our highest rise yet, the Way-High Jean accentuates your true waist, gives you legs for days, and holds you in—in the best way possible. $118 $81 Shop Now

The Boxy Oxford Everlane The Boxy Oxford Made of soft, premium organic cotton, this shirt features a classic point collar, dropped shoulders, and oversized patch pockets. Polish it up with trousers and heels, or dress it down with jeans and sneakers for a casual-yet-put-together look. $88 $66 Shop Now

The Ribbed Midi Dress Everlane The Ribbed Midi Dress Slip into pure comfort with an elevated edge with The Ribbed Midi Dress. Its scoop neck and fitted bodice with flattering stitch chest detail keeps it contoured up top, while a little more volume in the midi-length skirt adds to its relaxed silhouette. $168 $92 Shop Now

