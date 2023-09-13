Best Lists

The Best Going-Out Tops for Fall: Shop Backless Tops, Corset Tops and Other Fall Fashion Trends

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Going Out Tops
Nick Weisner
By Erin Glassmacher
Published: 9:17 AM PDT, September 13, 2023

With fall just around the corner, we've found the right tops for every type of occasion.

Best Going-Out Tops for Fall 2023

Women's Backless T-Shirt

Women's Backless T-Shirt
Amazon

Women's Backless T-Shirt

This viral Amazon backless t-shirt can be styled for dinner and drinks as well as a party.

Edikted Katrina Lace-Up Denim Corset Halter Top

Edikted Katrina Lace-Up Denim Corset Halter Top
Nordstrom

Edikted Katrina Lace-Up Denim Corset Halter Top

The denim top is here to stay: Match it with your favorite pair of jeans to rock a Canadian tuxedo look. 

ForeFair Women Backless Crop Tank Top

ForeFair Women Backless Crop Tank Top
Amazon

ForeFair Women Backless Crop Tank Top

Snag this top that's going viral on TikTok, available in 7 colors.

Edikted Monique Open Back Crop Top

Edikted Monique Open Back Crop Top
Nordstrom

Edikted Monique Open Back Crop Top

This standout crop top exudes a flirty style, enhanced by its cowl neck and open-back design.

Urban Outfitters Sandy Off-The-Shoulder Long Sleeve Top

Urban Outfitters Sandy Off-The-Shoulder Long Sleeve Top
Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Sandy Off-The-Shoulder Long Sleeve Top

Pair with jeans, trousers or leather pants for an elevated going-out look.

Free People Duo Corset Cami

Free People Duo Corset Cami
Free People

Free People Duo Corset Cami

This top has gone viral on TikTok for its incredible supportiveness, making it an absolute steal.

Madewell Brightside Halter Crop Tank Top

Madewell Brightside Halter Crop Tank Top
Madewell

Madewell Brightside Halter Crop Tank Top

Halter neck tops are essential for a nightlife wardrobe.

$38 $25

Shop Now

Y2k Sexy Cami Top

Y2k Sexy Cami Top
Amazon

Y2k Sexy Cami Top

Add a little Y2k to your wardrobe this fall.

PacSun Kendall & Kylie Hook-And-Eye Halter Top

PacSun Kendall & Kylie Hook-And-Eye Halter Top
PacSun

PacSun Kendall & Kylie Hook-And-Eye Halter Top

A halter top can accentuate you in all the right places.

Garage Kristin Cage Back Halter Top

Garage Kristin Cage Back Halter Top
Garage

Garage Kristin Cage Back Halter Top

Front-tie shirts make a cute and stylish choice for a night out, and this one from Garage comes in a wide range of colors.

$27 $11

Shop Now

Urban Outfitters Out From Under Modern Love Corset

Urban Outfitters Out From Under Modern Love Corset
Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Out From Under Modern Love Corset

The iconic Urban corset top is coming back this season due to its flattering design that makes everyone look amazing.

$59 $39

Shop Now

Forever 21 One-Shoulder Cutout Crop Top

Forever 21 One-Shoulder Cutout Crop Top
Forever 21

Forever 21 One-Shoulder Cutout Crop Top

This knit asymmetric top is perfect for a night on the town.

$20 $11

Shop Now

Modegal Women's Strapless Mesh Corset Crop Top

Modegal Women's Strapless Mesh Corset Crop Top
Amazon

Modegal Women's Strapless Mesh Corset Crop Top

This adored corset top has become an internet sensation and is a must-have choice for a stylish going-out ensemble.

Showpo Lunara Bodysuit

Showpo Lunara Bodysuit
Showpo

Showpo Lunara Bodysuit

Need more coverage for a chilly night? This balloon-sleeved bodysuit is perfect to take you from going out to drinks all the way through to the after-party.

Tags: