The Best Maxi Dresses on Amazon to Wear This Fall: Shop Styles Under $100

fall dress
Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images
By Lauren Gruber
Updated: 7:32 AM PDT, October 26, 2023

Refreshing your fall wardrobe is easy and affordable with these Amazon maxi dress picks.

We have to admit we're looking forward to the elevated fashion trends associated with fall — especially with Cherry red being the trending color this season.

To make getting dressed this fall a breeze, we're all stocking our wardrobes with maxi dresses for easy, stylish outfits — and Amazon happens to have so many chic dresses under $100. No matter your size, style or spending limits, Amazon is full of gorgeous maxi dresses for any occasion.

If you're looking for a classic sweater dress to get you in the fall spirit, we love this ribbed button-down style and ultra-flattering wrap-waist piece. Want to turn up the heat even though summer's over? We found a one-shoulder maxi and curve-hugging SKIMS lookalike, too. And if you're in the market for a statement-making dress that's easy to dress up or down, stand out from the crowd in a bold printed piece or dramatic satin dress.

Summer's end doesn't mean the end of maxi dress season. Below, check out our favorite maxi dresses, all available to shop on Amazon for less than $100.

Happy Sailed Womens Knit Long Sleeve Sweater Dress

Happy Sailed Womens Knit Long Sleeve Sweater Dress
Amazon

Happy Sailed Womens Knit Long Sleeve Sweater Dress

Sweater dresses are a must for fall, and this style features a flattering wrap silhouette.

ANRABESS Women's Deep V Neck Short Sleeve Long Dress

ANRABESS Women's Deep V Neck Short Sleeve Long Dress
Amazon

ANRABESS Women's Deep V Neck Short Sleeve Long Dress

If you're heading to a fall wedding, this deep V-neck maxi dress featuring a stylish slit is the perfect choice for the occasion.

$71 $50

Shop Now

Amazon Essentials Women's Wide Rib Open Back Long Sleeve Dress

Amazon Essentials Women's Wide Rib Open Back Long Sleeve Dress
Amazon

Amazon Essentials Women's Wide Rib Open Back Long Sleeve Dress

Available in mustard, black, dark brown and pink, this maxi has an open back that takes it a cut above your average sweater dress.

The Drop Gabriela High Neck Maxi Sweater Dress

The Drop Gabriela High Neck Maxi Sweater Dress
Amazon

The Drop Gabriela High Neck Maxi Sweater Dress

Transition to fall with ease in this body-hugging maxi dress, available in eleven pretty colors and sizes XXS-5X.

ANRABESS Women's 2023 Fall Long Sleeve Sweater Dress

ANRABESS Women's 2023 Fall Long Sleeve Sweater Dress
Amazon

ANRABESS Women's 2023 Fall Long Sleeve Sweater Dress

Pair this ribbed knit maxi dress with a leather jacket and boots for an effortlessly cool look. 

REORIA Women's Sexy Lounge Tank Long Dress

REORIA Women's Sexy Lounge Tank Long Dress
Amazon

REORIA Women's Sexy Lounge Tank Long Dress

You'll feel snatched and sexy in this mermaid bodycon dress made of an ultra-soft and stretchy modal and spandex fabric.

The Drop Women's Jaxon Rib Button Down Sweater Dress

The Drop Women's Jaxon Rib Button Down Sweater Dress
Amazon

The Drop Women's Jaxon Rib Button Down Sweater Dress

You can never go wrong with a chocolate brown sweater dress for fall, especially when it features an adjustable button-down neckline.

$65 $28

Shop Now

ZESICA Women's 2023 One Shoulder Long Sleeve Cocktail Dress

ZESICA Women's 2023 One Shoulder Long Sleeve Cocktail Dress
Amazon

ZESICA Women's 2023 One Shoulder Long Sleeve Cocktail Dress

This one-shoulder maxi dress is effortlessly elegant and provides exceptional comfort for any occasion. 

$71 $57

With Coupon

Shop Now

PUMIEY Women's Square Neck Long Sleeve Maxi Dress

PUMIEY Women's Square Neck Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
Amazon

PUMIEY Women's Square Neck Long Sleeve Maxi Dress

"I have had to stop myself from wearing this dress again and again," praised one reviewer. "It's a quality dress for the money and I've definitely gotten a ton of wear out of it in the colder months."

$44 $37

Shop Now

Prettygarden Long Sleeve V Neck Leopard Print Ruffle Tiered Maxi Dress

Prettygarden Long Sleeve V Neck Leopard Print Ruffle Tiered Maxi Dress
Amazon

Prettygarden Long Sleeve V Neck Leopard Print Ruffle Tiered Maxi Dress

Long-sleeved maxis don't have to look super conservative. We love this one with a cinched tie waist and a trendy tiered skirt.

$51 $46

Shop Now

The Drop Women's Jacob Long Sleeve Cutout Midi Dress

The Drop Women's Jacob Long Sleeve Cutout Midi Dress
Amazon

The Drop Women's Jacob Long Sleeve Cutout Midi Dress

A warm copper color makes this dress perfect for autumn, but it also comes in five other colors.

TEREA Women's Cleo Bodycon Maxi Dress

TEREA Women's Cleo Bodycon Maxi Dress
Amazon

TEREA Women's Cleo Bodycon Maxi Dress

Shop this playful printed maxi from designer Andrea Pitter, this year's winner of Amazon Prime's 'Making the Cut.'

Tags: