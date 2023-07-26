Beyoncé's Mom Tina Knowles Files For Divorce From Richard Lawson After 8 Years of Marriage
Tina Knowles and Richard Lawson have separated after eight years of marriage.
Tina filed for divorce on Wednesday, according to court documents, obtained by ET. Tina cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for divorce.
According to the docs, Tina listed the couple's date of separation as Tuesday. She is also asking for the court to restore her name to Celestine Knowles.
Beyoncé and Solange Knowles' mom and Richard have reportedly been living separately and eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that Tina has not been by Richard's side as he's been promoting his latest film, Black Terror. Richard has attended film festivals such as the Essence Festival and Cannes Film Festival in recent months.
Tina and Richard have known each other for decades, however, they got married in 2015 after two years of dating. The couple tied the knot aboard a yacht in Newport Beach, California, in April of that year.
The star-studded event featured guests such as Beyoncé and her husband, JAY-Z, as well as Solange and her then-husband, Alan Ferguson, before their 2019 split. Other guests included Destiny's Child alums Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, along with Samuel L. Jackson.
The couple's nuptials also included Tina's grandchildren in the ceremony. Blue Ivy, 3 years old at the time, was the flower girl while Solange's then-10-year-old son, Julez, was the ring bearer.
Before her marriage to Richard, Tina was married to Mathew Knowles from 1980-2011. Tina and Mathew welcomed daughters Beyoncé and Solange in 1981 and 1986, respectively.
In May of this year, Tina took her grandchildren to the London premiere of Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.
Sharing a photo of herself from the event, Tina wrote, "At the premiere in London last night. Didn't get to go on the real beach red carpet last night, because I had my grand children but the carpet was so enchanting it looked like a beach. @hallebailey was extraordinary in this Movie. So proud❤️."
