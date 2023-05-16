Part of their world!

Beyoncé may be on her Renaissance world tour, but that didn't stop her from making sure her children -- Blue Ivy Carter, 11, and Sir and Rumi, 4 -- were treated to a special surprise!

On Monday, Bey's mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson, took to Instagram to share that she and her grandchildren were in attendance for the London premiere of Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

Sharing a photo of herself from the event, Knowles-Lawson wrote, "At the premiere in London last night. Didn't get to go on the real beach red carpet last night, because I had my grand children but the carpet was so enchanting it looked like a beach. @hallebailey was extraordinary in this Movie. So proud❤️."

It's no surprise that the "Cuff It" singer's family came to support Halle Bailey, who along with her sister, Chlöe, has been mentored and supported by Beyoncé since the start of their careers, with Bey later signing the pair to her management company, Parkwood Entertainment, in 2015.

Bailey responded to Knowles-Lawson's post in the comments, leaving behind a trail of emojis, "😍😍😢😢😢❤️❤️❤️."

It's unclear if Beyoncé was in attendance at the premiere, as she was not scheduled for a show Monday night.

ET recently spoke to Bailey, who stars as the titular, headstrong princess in Disney's latest reimagining of the animated classic, about how her casting has hit home in a big way for little Black girls who are seeing themselves portrayed as the beloved Disney character for the first time onscreen.

The role feels like a dream come true according to Bailey, who told ET that while it "feels absolutely amazing" to join the iconic ranks of the Disney Princesses, being one of the few Black Princesses is on a whole new level.

"I just am really grateful to be in this position," Bailey gushed, citing Brandy Norwood's Cinderella and Anika Noni Rose's Princess Tiana as her inspirations.

"I loved Brandy as Cinderella; she was so amazing, such a role model and inspiration and a really big kind of studying point for me as I was taking on Ariel," she continued. "I just watched how amazing she was in that role and how comfortable she was in her skin and how impactful to audiences and little girls like me who watched it."

Soon after the first trailer for the upcoming film was released, videos began circulating on social media that showed numerous Black girls "blind reacting" to the live-action trailer, which included a seconds-long glimpse at the new Ariel swimming under the sea and singing the song "Part of Your World."

"It's been such a beautiful moment for me to be able to see the reactions of the babies -- it makes me just emotionally overwhelmed honestly and I cry as soon as I watch them," Bailey said. "I think of the little girl that's still in me, honestly, and it heals that girl inside of me to watch them feel like they have representation and someone to look to, to know that they deserve to be in those places too. [It's] so important. It just makes me cry anytime I see any of those videos."

See Bailey as Ariel when The Little Mermaid swims into theaters May 26.

