Cinderella and her Prince -- that is, her King -- will be reunited once again!

On Wednesday, Disney+ announced that Paolo Montalban will join Brandy and reprise his role as Prince Charming, who is "as much in love with Cinderella as he ever was," for the upcoming installment of the Descendants franchise, Descendants: The Rise of Red.

Brandy and Paolo starred as Cinderella and Prince Christopher in the beloved 1997 film, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, alongside the late Whitney Houston, who played the Fairy Godmother. Whoopi Goldberg, Victor Garber, Natalie Desselle Reid, Bernadette Peters and Jason Alexander also appeared in the fan-favorite flick. The film earned seven Emmy nominations at the time, including for Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special.

The lead duo will return to their royal roots alongside the previously cast Rita Ora, playing the Queen of Hearts who, according to the streamer, "rules over the kingdom of Wonderland with an iron fist."

The Rise of Red brings fans back to the idyllic land of Auradon and the ragtag Isle of the Lost, which were introduced when The Descendants movie trilogy kicked off in 2015. Per the film's official description, the "bold new story of The Pocketwatch returns to these lands and also takes audiences through the rabbit hole to the hostile unincorporated territory of Wonderland, a magical, mysterious place made famous in Alice in Wonderland."

The story follows "polar opposites" Chloe (Malia Baker), the perfectionist daughter of Cinderella and King Charming, and Red (Kylie Cantrall), the rebellious daughter of the Queen of Hearts. The unlikely duo meets during a momentous celebration in Auradon when unexpected chaos breaks out as the tyrannical Queen of Hearts incites a coup against Auradon. In order to prevent the impending coup, Chloe and Red must join forces to travel back in time to undo the traumatic event that set Red's mother down her villainous path.

Paolo joins several previously announced cast members, including Descendants franchise star China Anne McClain, who reprises her role as Uma, daughter of sea witch Ursula; Dara Reneé as Uma's younger sister, Uliana; Ruby Rose Turner as Bridget, the younger version of the Queen of Hearts; Morgan Dudley as Ella, the younger version of Cinderella; Joshua Colley as Hook, one of Uliana's sycophants; Jeremy Swift as Principal Merlin; Leonardo Nam as Maddox Hatter; and Melanie Paxson as the Fairy Godmother, who appeared in all three previous Descendants films.

Jennifer Phang serves as the film's director and co-executive producer with a script written by Dan Frey and Russell Sommer.

