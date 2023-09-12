Cardi B had to miss out on seeing Beyoncé -- but it was for a good reason.

The 30-year-old rapper revealed on Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that she skipped Bey's epic Renaissance birthday performance in Los Angeles on Sept. 4 and went to Disneyland instead, as the day also happened to be her son's second birthday.

"I haven't," she admitted when asked by Cohen whether she had seen Beyoncé's tour yet, explaining that she was planning to attend one of the earlier performances at SoFi Stadium but "had to sacrifice" so that she could rehearse for the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards.

"I had to rehearse," she said. "And then on the fourth, I was like, 'Damn.' I could go see her, but it was my son's birthday."

Cardi and husband Offset were spotted spending the day with their children, 2-year-old Wave and 5-year-old Kulture, at the Happiest Place on Earth, enjoying time in the park with friends.

"Disney it was," she concluded on Watch What Happens Live.

The GRAMMY-winner also opened up about whether she and Offset, who will celebrate their sixth year of marriage this month, would ever be open to filming a reality show about their lives.

"Yeah, I wouldn't mind but I kinda mind," she said, eliciting a laugh from Cohen. "I would get canceled every day."

Cardi B is seen leaving the "Watch What Happens Live" studio in Manhattan on September 11, 2023 in New York City. - Robert Kamau/GC Images

It was also on Sept. 4 -- Wave and Bey's shared birthday -- that Cardi announced her new collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, "Bongos," which they'll perform live on Tuesday night on the MTV VMAs. "Bongos" comes three years after the duo dropped their history-making, eargasmic single "WAP."

According to a recent interview with Hot 97, the song had been in the works for a while.

"This song has been part of a plan for a minute now," Cardi explained, mentioning that even before Megan's verses were added to the track, she had a vision of her being on it. "It's just one of those records where you need somebody. And even on those parts, where she's at, I did verses to it, but then it just feels like a long-ass song."

She added: "She always sends verses and I chop it up and it just goes really well. She's my work wife."

As for the VMAs on Tuesday night, Cardi is nominated in the Best Hip-Hop category for her "Tomorrow 2" collaboration with GloRilla. Taylor Swift, SZA, Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo and Sam Smith are among the top nominees at this year's ceremony.

Minaj is returning to the VMAs stage as both the evening's emcee and for a performance of her new single, "Last Time I Saw You." She is among an impressive list of performers, including Rodrigo, Lil Wayne, Anitta, Doja Cat, Kelsea Ballerini, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin, and Stray Kids.

Sean "Diddy" Combs, who will be honored with the Global Icon Award, and Shakira, who will accept the Video Vanguard Award, will both also perform during the award show for the first time in nearly two decades.

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards will air live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from this year's VMAs, including the complete list of the nominees and the night's big winners.

