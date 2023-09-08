Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer -- and ET has you covered for everything in between.

Olivia Rodrigo leads this week's releases with her sophomore album release, Guts. The highly anticipated record was labeled an "instant classic" by Rolling Stone, with a perfect score of 100.

Also this week, LL Cool J, Gretchen Rhodes ft. Mick Fleetwood and Friends, Ziggy Marley, Lukas Nelson, Nathaniel Rateliff, Fred Armisen, Sarah McLachlan, Ryan Bingham, Stewart Copeland, Kai Lenny and more will join forces for #MauiStrong, a special livestream event on YouTube benefiting the Hawaiian Community Foundation #MauiStrong and MusiCares. Produced by Rolling Live Studios and Licorice Pizza Records, in collaboration with Shiny Penny Productions, Riverstreet Productions, and YouTube Music, the 120-minute livestream will air on Ziggy Marley’s official YouTube Channel on Sept. 8 at 2 p.m. HST / 5 p.m. PST / 8 p.m. EST. Tune in here to watch here.

Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new music to listen to this weekend!

GUTS – Olivia Rodrigo

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Bongos" – Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Layover – v

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"roses" – Kelly Clarkson

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Angry" – The Rolling Stones

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Love Like This" (Mura Masa Remix) – ZAYN

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"For Both Of Us" – Dan + Shay

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Summertime Friends" – The Chainsmokers

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Think I'm In Love With You" – Chris Stapleton

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Other Boys" – Dove Cameron & Marshmello

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

BB/ANG3L – Tinashe

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Back Then Right Now" – Tyler Hubbard

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"I'll Be Here" – Colbie Caillat feat Sheryl Crow

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Killed The Cowboy" – Dustin Lynch

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Women Ain't Whiskey" – Ashley McBryde

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

House on a Hill – Eric Nam

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"You Wish" Remix – Flyana Boss with Missy Elliott & Kaliii

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Lauren Daigle – Lauren Daigle

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"God Gave Me A Girl" acoustic version – Russell Dickerson

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"N.Y.C.T." – NCT's TAEIL & HAECHAN

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"A Mother’s Lullaby" – Kenny G

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"sick of myself" – Nessa Barrett & Whethan

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"How Could You (Be Ok)" – Alex Warren

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Take My Soul" – ZHU with Devault

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"ILOV3YOU" – Faouzia

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Fasi" – Matteo Bocelli

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"My Love" – Leigh-Anne feat Ayra Starr

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Still as the Night" – Rowan Drake

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Leave In The Morning" – Will Swinton

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Killer on the Keys – Peter Cincotti

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Next Best Exit" – flowerovlove

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Highway Sound" – A Thousand Horses

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Something On My Mind" – Purple Disco Machine, Duke Dumont, Nothing But Thieves

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

The Lost Petals – d4vd

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Boozin" – Jarrod Allen

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"It's My Birthday" – Kings Elliot

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Drip Drop" – Erika Jayne

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Behind My Eyes" -- Jackie Evancho

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

