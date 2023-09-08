Check out some of ET's favorite new music of the week!
Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer -- and ET has you covered for everything in between.
Olivia Rodrigo leads this week's releases with her sophomore album release, Guts. The highly anticipated record was labeled an "instant classic" by Rolling Stone, with a perfect score of 100.
Also this week, LL Cool J, Gretchen Rhodes ft. Mick Fleetwood and Friends, Ziggy Marley, Lukas Nelson, Nathaniel Rateliff, Fred Armisen, Sarah McLachlan, Ryan Bingham, Stewart Copeland, Kai Lenny and more will join forces for #MauiStrong, a special livestream event on YouTube benefiting the Hawaiian Community Foundation #MauiStrong and MusiCares. Produced by Rolling Live Studios and Licorice Pizza Records, in collaboration with Shiny Penny Productions, Riverstreet Productions, and YouTube Music, the 120-minute livestream will air on Ziggy Marley’s official YouTube Channel on Sept. 8 at 2 p.m. HST / 5 p.m. PST / 8 p.m. EST. Tune in here to watch here.
Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new music to listen to this weekend!
GUTS – Olivia Rodrigo
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Bongos" – Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Layover – v
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"roses" – Kelly Clarkson
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Angry" – The Rolling Stones
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Love Like This" (Mura Masa Remix) – ZAYN
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"For Both Of Us" – Dan + Shay
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Summertime Friends" – The Chainsmokers
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Think I'm In Love With You" – Chris Stapleton
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Other Boys" – Dove Cameron & Marshmello
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
BB/ANG3L – Tinashe
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Back Then Right Now" – Tyler Hubbard
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"I'll Be Here" – Colbie Caillat feat Sheryl Crow
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Killed The Cowboy" – Dustin Lynch
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Women Ain't Whiskey" – Ashley McBryde
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
House on a Hill – Eric Nam
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"You Wish" Remix – Flyana Boss with Missy Elliott & Kaliii
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Lauren Daigle – Lauren Daigle
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"God Gave Me A Girl" acoustic version – Russell Dickerson
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"N.Y.C.T." – NCT's TAEIL & HAECHAN
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"A Mother’s Lullaby" – Kenny G
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"sick of myself" – Nessa Barrett & Whethan
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"How Could You (Be Ok)" – Alex Warren
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Take My Soul" – ZHU with Devault
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"ILOV3YOU" – Faouzia
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Fasi" – Matteo Bocelli
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"My Love" – Leigh-Anne feat Ayra Starr
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Still as the Night" – Rowan Drake
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Leave In The Morning" – Will Swinton
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Killer on the Keys – Peter Cincotti
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Next Best Exit" – flowerovlove
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Highway Sound" – A Thousand Horses
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Something On My Mind" – Purple Disco Machine, Duke Dumont, Nothing But Thieves
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
The Lost Petals – d4vd
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Boozin" – Jarrod Allen
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"It's My Birthday" – Kings Elliot
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Drip Drop" – Erika Jayne
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Behind My Eyes" -- Jackie Evancho
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
