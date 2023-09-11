2023 MTV VMAs: Here's Every Artist Who's Performing

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards will be packed to the gills with must-see performances.

It was most recently announced that Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion will reunite for a debut performance of their just-released single, "Bongos," while Bacardi is sponsoring a show-stopping finale featuring some of hip hop's most iconic tracks performed by DMC, Doug E. Fresh, Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, LL COOL J, Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj.

Minaj is also returning to the VMAs stage this year as both the evening's emcee and for a performance of her new single, "Last Time I Saw You." It's the second consecutive year that the 40-year-old "Barbie World" rapper will host and perform after serving in the same role for the 2022 show. Throughout her impressive career, Minaj has racked up 25 VMA nominations, including the six she has at this year's show, and six wins. Her first VMAs appearance was in 2012.

On top of these artists, Olivia Rodrigo is returning for a special performance at this year's ceremony after her 2021 debut.

And in addition to the the hip hop tribute, Lil Wayne, a nominee this year for Best Hip Hop, will make a long-awaited return to the VMAs stage with his first performance at the show in more than a decade. The rapper will perform his new single, "Kat Food," live for the first time.

Sean "Diddy" Combs, who will be honored with the Global Icon Award, and Shakira, who will accept the Video Vanguard Award, will both also perform during the awards show for the first time in nearly two decades.

Epic Records

The list of 2023 MTV Video Music Awards performances does not stop there. MTV revealed Anitta, Doja Cat, Kelsea Ballerini, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER will take the stage for their own performances inside New Jersey's Prudential Center.

On top of that, Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin, and Stray Kids are set to entertain viewers across the country during the VMAs.

Lovato returns for her first VMAs performance in six years, which comes mere days before she drops her highly anticipated new album, REVAMPED. The new album features rock versions of her hit songs, including the recently released rock versions of "Confident," "Heart Attack," "Cool for the Summer" and "Sorry Not Sorry," featuring Slash. The award-winning singer has previously been nominated 14 times and is up for two categories this year: Best Pop and Video for Good.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Taking a break from her first-ever stadium tour, Karol G will make her debut on the MTV VMAs stage and compete for her first win in three categories, including Artist of the Year.

Måneskin makes their return after their history-making win for Best Alternative last year. This time around, the globally dominating rockers set their much-anticipated return to the storied MTV stage for the world premiere performance of their forthcoming new single, "HONEY (ARE YOU COMING?)," dropping Sept. 1. The group is also up for Best Rock, again setting records as the first Italian act to be nominated for two consecutive years in a main show category.

Global K-Pop mavens Stray Kids will also be making their debut, marking their first time performing at the VMAs with the U.S. broadcast premiere of "S-CLASS," off their latest record-breaking #1 album, 5-STAR. The group is in the running to claim their first MTV Moon Person for Best K-Pop, the same category which earned them their first VMAs nomination last year.

The annual awards show will also feature a slew of celebrity presenters, including Bebe Rexha, Charli D'Amelio, Coco Jones, Dixie D’Amelio, Emily Ratajkowski, French Montana, GloRilla, Ice Spice, Jared Leto, Madelyn Cline, Rita Ora and Sabrina Carpenter.

Kevin Winter/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

MTV previously revealed the nominees for this year's festivities, with Taylor Swift leading the pack with an impressive eight nominations and SZA following up with six total nominations. Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Minaj, Rodrigo and Sam Smith trail close behind with five noms each.

Additionally, this year's VMAs will also see a record-setting 35 first-time nominees, including GloRilla, Ice Spice, Metro Boomin, Peso Pluma, PinkPantheress, Reneé Rapp, and many others.

While many awards shows recruit critics to determine winners, MTV puts the power in the public's hands to decide who is the best of the best for the year.

Fans can find out who reigns supreme when the 2023 VMAs air Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. And follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from this year's VMAs, including the complete list of the nominees and the night's big winners.

