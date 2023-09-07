2023 BET Hip Hop Awards: Cardi B, 21 Savage and Drake Lead Nominations

It's that time of year again, music lovers -- the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards are coming! On Thursday, the network announced the nominees for the 18th annual show celebrating the past year in hip hop music. And, of course, as the only award show dedicated to celebrating hip hop culture, this year's telecast is especially major as it will salute 50 years of the musical genre with not-to-be-missed moments and performances.

Although the network hasn't announced a host for this year, the show is slated to tape from the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, Oct. 3 before its premiere on Tuesday, Oct. 10 on BET.

Cardi B and 21 Savage lead this year's nominations with an outstanding 12 nods each, including Lyricist of the Year, Hip Hop Artist of the Year, Hustler of the Year, Best Hip Hop Video (twice for 21 Savage), Best Collaboration (twice for Cardi B), Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse and Song of the Year.

Drake follows the duo with nine nods, including Best Hip Hop Video, Best Duo or Group, Best Live Performer, Lyricist of the Year, Song of the Year and Hip Hop Artist of the Year. Burna Boy and DJ Khaled round out the top five with seven nods each, followed by J. Cole with six nods, Coi Leray, GloRilla, and JAY-Z tied at five nods each and Lil Uzi Vert, who received four nominations.

"This year's 'BET Hip Hop Awards will mark the culmination of our year-long celebration of hip hop's storied creation and the art form's sonic and cultural expansion," said Connie Orlando, EVP of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy for BET. "We are honored by this year's roster of nominees as they continue to carry the creativity and diversity of hip hop into the future. We congratulate each nominee on their accomplishments as they take hip hop artistry to new heights."

Check out the full list of nominees below:

BEST HIP HOP VIDEO

Lil Uzi Vert, "Just Wanna Rock"

Coi Leray, "Players (DJ Smallz 732 - Jersey Club Remix)"

Latto Feat. Cardi B, "Put It On Da Floor Again"

Dababy, "Shake Sumn"

Burna Boy Feat. 21 Savage, "Sittin' On Top Of The World"

Drake & 21 Savage, "Spin Bout U"

Glorilla & Cardi B, "Tomorrow 2"

BEST COLLABORATION

Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole, "All My Life"

DJ Khaled Feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy, "God Did"

Coi Leray Feat. Busta Rhymes, "Players (DJ Saige Remix)"

Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj, "Princess Diana"

Latto Feat. Cardi B, "Put It On Da Floor Again"

Burna Boy Feat. 21 Savage, "Sittin' On Top Of The World"

Glorilla & Cardi B, "Tomorrow 2"

BEST DUO OR GROUP

City Girls

DJ Drama & Jeezy

Drake & 21 Savage

Earthgang

Larry June & The Alchemist

Quavo & Takeoff

Rae Sremmurd



BEST LIVE PERFORMER

Burna Boy

Busta Rhymes

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Dababy

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion



LYRICIST OF THE YEAR

21 Savage

André 3000

Burna Boy

Cardi B

Conway The Machine

Drake

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar



VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Anderson .Paak

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Dababy & Reel Goats

Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Dave Meyers

Travis Scott



SONG OF THE YEAR

Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole, "All My Life"

DJ Khaled Feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy, "God Did"

Lil Uzi Vert, "Just Wanna Rock"

Coi Leray, "Players"

Latto Feat. Cardi B, "Put It On Da Floor Again"

Drake & 21 Savage, "Rich Flex"

Burna Boy Feat. 21 Savage, "Sittin' On Top Of The World"

Glorilla & Cardi B, "Tomorrow 2"



HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Glorilla, Anyways, Life's Great...

Coi Leray, Coi

DJ Khaled, God Did

Drake & 21 Savage, Her Loss

Metro Boomin, Heroes & Villains

Jack Harlow, Jackman

Lil Uzi Vert, Pink Tape

Megan Thee Stallion, Traumazine



HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

21 Savage

Burna Boy

Cardi B

Drake

Glorilla

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Uzi Vert



PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

ATL Jacob

DJ Khaled

Dr. Dre

Hit-boy

Hitmaka

Kaytranada

London On Da Track

Metro Boomin

The Alchemist



BEST BREAKTHROUGH HIP HOP ARTIST

Armani White

Central Cee

Doechii

Finesse2tymes

Ice Spice

Kaliii

Lola Brooke

Sexyy Redd



DJ OF THE YEAR

Chase B

D-NICE

DJ Cassidy

DJ Clark Kent

DJ Drama

DJ Jazzy Jeff

DJ Khaled

Kaytranada

Metro Boomin



BEST HIP HOP PLATFORM

All Hip Hop

Caresha Please

Drink Champs

Hiphop DX

Million Dollaz Worth Of Game

Rap Caviar

The Breakfast Club

The Joe Budden Podcast

XXL



HUSTLER OF THE YEAR

21 Savage

50 Cent

Burna Boy

Cardi B

Caresha

DJ Khaled

Drake

Jay-z



SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE

21 Savage, "Creepin'" (Metro Boomin Feat. The Weeknd & 21 Savage)

21 Savage, "Peaches & Eggplants" (Young Nudy Feat. 21 Savage)

André 3000, "Scientists & Engineers" (Killer Mike & André 3000 Feat. Future & Eryn Allen Kane)

Cardi B, "Tomorrow 2" (Glorilla & Cardi B)

Cardi B, "Put It On Da Floor Again" (Latto Feat. Cardi B)

Drake, "Oh U Went" (Young Thug Feat. Drake)

J. Cole, "All My Life" (Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole)

JAY-Z, "God Did" (DJ Khaled Feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)



IMPACT TRACK

Nas, "30"

Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole, "All My Life"

Megan Thee Stallion, "Anxiety"

Symba, "Can't Win For Nothing"

Nle Choppa, "Champions"

DJ Khaled Feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy, "God Did"

Killer Mike & André 3000 Feat. Future & Eryn Allen Kane, "Scientists & Engineers"

Robert Glasper Feat. Mac Miller, "Therapy Pt. 2"



BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW

Aka (South Africa)

Black Sherif (Ghana)

Central Cee (Uk)

Gazo (France)

J Hus (Uk)

K.O (South Africa)

Major Rd (Brazil)

Ninho (France)

Sampa The Great (Zambia)

Tasha & Tracie (Brazil)

The 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards will premiere on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on BET.

