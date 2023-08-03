Cardi B Will Not Be Charged Over Las Vegas Microphone Throwing Incident
Cardi B will not be facing charges related to throwing her microphone at a person in the crowd during a performance in Las Vegas last weekend.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to ET that the Invasion of Privacy artist will not face criminal repercussions, following an investigation into the incident.
"After a thorough review of this case and with the consultation from the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, this case has been closed as having insufficient evidence," the LVMPD shared in a statement on Thursday. "No charges will be filed in relation to this case."
Cardi B was previously listed as a suspect in a battery investigation earlier this week.
It all went down Saturday after a concertgoer splashed Cardi in the face with water while she was performing at the Vegas club. In a video captured by fans, the rapper responded by throwing her microphone into the crowd.
At the start of the quick clip, the 30-year-old appears to be in good spirits while she wears a chic sheer orange set, and raps "Bodak Yellow."
As she walks to the front of the stage, water is splashed on her face. Cardi quickly reacts by throwing the microphone into the crowd and then yelling in the direction of the person who threw the water. Security intervenes and removes the person from the audience before the show continues to go on.
As seen in the video, the mic struck the drink thrower, but ricocheted and also hit another woman standing next to her. It's unclear who initially filed a police report.
Meanwhile, the microphone involved is being auctioned off for a good cause. Following the incident, an eBay listing popped up purporting to be auctioning off the audio equipment in question for charity.
According to the listing, the ad was published by Scott Fisher, who owns The Wave, a Las Vegas-based audio company that provides audio support to many nightclubs, including Drai's Nightclub, where the incident occurred.
"This is the mic that has been seen all over the country flying into the crowd after Cardi was splashed with some liquid," he wrote, before confirming that the equipment still works.
As for who will get the money from the sale, Fisher wrote that 100 percent of the profits will be split among two charities: Friendship Circle Las Vegas and the Wounded Warrior Project.
Fisher put the item up for auction on July 31 with a starting price of $500. He set the bidding to run through August 8. As of the afternoon of Thursday, Aug. 3, 124 bids had been made, putting the current price at $99,900.
