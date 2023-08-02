The microphone Cardi B threw at a concertgoer is being auctioned off for a good cause. Following the July 29 incident in which the 30-year-old rapper responded to getting water splashed in her face by throwing her microphone in the crowd, an eBay listing popped up purporting to be auctioning off the audio equipment in question for charity.

According to the listing, the ad was published by Scott Fisher, who owns The Wave, a Las Vegas-based audio company that provides audio support to many nightclubs, including Drai's Nightclub, where the incident occurred.

To authenticate the item, Fisher promised to include a letter certifying it and also noted: "There are literally tons of links to videos all over the internet. You can see in the videos the white tape across the bottom."

Additionally, Fisher wrote that he "verified with the in house crew which one was specifically used by Cardi for the show," noting that it was a "pretty easy" task, as the mic was marked with the word "main."

"This is the mic that has been seen all over the country flying into the crowd after Cardi was splashed with some liquid," he wrote, before confirming that the equipment still works.

As for who will get the money from the sale, Fisher wrote that 100 percent of the profits will be split among two charities: Friendship Circle Las Vegas and Wounded Warrior Project.

Fisher put the item up for auction on July 31 with a starting price of $500. He set the bidding to run through August 8. As of the afternoon of Wednesday, August 2, 76 bids had been made, putting the current price at $90,900.

In the listing, Fisher warned people to only bid if they intended to purchase the item, writing, "This is a serious auction and the money is going to a good cause. If you don't plan on actually paying for the item please don't bid. If you want a piece of hip hop infamy and what has now become national and world news then please bid whatever you are willing to spend....thanks."

Following the incident in question, the Las Vegas Metro Police told ET that the concertgoer who was struck by Cardi's mic reported a battery to LVPD on Sunday, saying she had been "struck by an item" that was thrown from the stage. The incident was documented on a police report, with the "Up" rapper listed as the assailant. No arrest or citations have yet been issued.

