Offset is setting the record straight on his marriage to Cardi B. The 31-year-old rapper, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, opened up about the highs and lows of his relationship with the "W.A.P." rapper.

While speaking on the Way Up With Yee podcast, the "Jealousy" rapper addressed the rumors that Cardi had cheated on him, after he posted and then deleted accusations against his wife to his Instagram Story.

"So that post, to be honest, me and her, that's my wife, I love her to death," he began, adding, "We going back and forth. And if you've got a New York woman, you know she's a pit bull at the mouth. She get crazy at the mouth a little bit, and I was really lit that night. I was lit. I had a little Casamigos [tequila], and we was going back and forth and I'm like, 'Watch this.' And it's like she got a crazy mouth, but I love my wife at the end of the day and she crazy, man. We're crazy for each other."

When asked if Offset felt the need to clear his wife's name after seemingly accusing her of cheating on him, he replied, "The delete is enough. At the end of the day, them people don't be really knowing what's really going on with us for real."

He added that he "hates" the fact that people tend to bring up his past infidelity whenever Cardi has beef with someone else.

"All this time I didn't do nothing. It's like, 'Oh, he cheated, cheated, cheated.' But that s**t be unfair to me because I be working hard," he said. "I haven't done anything. I support my wife… as soon as it's an argument, they just attack me."

Claiming that critics "be trying to mess up my household," Offset addressed his past infidelity.

"When I did do that, I was in a different space. I was young. I had just got married. I was getting a lot of money. Really it was communication," he said. "We had got married and our communication was good but it wasn't understanding my wants and needs and vice versa. Sometimes it feel like you bump heads when you're not communicating… I was drunk, I was on different s**t… I was making bad decisions and I was really realizing it was affecting my family… but all my growth, why you think she love me? All my growth, I done showed I'm not gonna do this. I'm a real one."

Noting that it's been three or four years since he's been unfaithful, Offset said that he owns up to his mistakes and any other rumors are just that.

"When I was wrong, I got on it and said it, as a man, handle my business, like, 'Hey, I did this wrong,'" he explained. "'Cause I wanna show her too. I'm a man that's gonna accept my wrongdoing. So when you see me not saying nothing, it be bulls**t."

In June, Cardi took to Twitter Spaces, where she shared her strongly-worded response to her husband's cheating allegations by singing some key lyrics from Keyshia Cole's "I Should Have Cheated."

"First of all, let me say, you can't accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of," Cardi crooned. "Sing it with me, y'all! And I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me. Yes, honey!"

"Listen, Don’t pay attention to that countryman, y’all," Cardi continued, adding of her husband's Instagram Story post, "That motherf**ker's spiraling, and thinking s**t" that isn't true."

According to Cardi, it would be impossible for her to cheat on Offset and get away with it because she's famous.

"I think sometimes motherf**kers forget -- I’m Cardi B! If I was giving this p***y to anybody, it would be out. I’m not just anybody," she stated. "I can't f**k me no regular degular shmegular, 'cause they gonna tell the world, and I can't f**k nobody in the industry, 'cause they gonna tell too."

An exasperated Cardi concluded, "So please boy, stop acting stupid... Stop playin. That's all I'm gonna motherf**king say."

Notably, Offset faced accusations of infidelity last year, and speculation swirled at the time that he'd had an affair with Saweetie. However, the pair weathered that particular storm and Cardi publicly stated she didn't want to address the allegations and rumors again.

The pair tied the knot and secretly wed in 2017 after a whirlwind romance. Despite their ups and downs -- which saw Cardi filing for divorce twice before calling it off -- they have maintained a strong relationship. They also share two children -- daughter Kulture, 4, and son Wave, 2. Offset is also father to Jordan, 13, as well as Kalea and Kody, both 8, from previous relationships.

Last week, they released the song "Jealousy" and the subsequent music video, seemingly referencing the rumors surrounding their relationship.

