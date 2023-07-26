Offset is showing off his silly side. The Migos rapper pokes fun at his recent online drama with wife Cardi B while drumming up serious buzz for his new music.

The artist enlisted the help of Oscar-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis for a new promotional clip, spoofing James Brown's infamous 1988 interview on CNN with journalist Sonya Friedman. Offset wears a wig and oversized yellow glasses, channeling Brown's quirky non-answers and mannerisms in the video.

"Your fans are saying there is a lot of drama between you and your beautiful wife, Cardi B," Curtis begins her questioning, to which Offset responds with a loud "Haaaaaa!"

Curtis then remarks with a smile, "OK. You're not going to answer my f***ing question, are you?"

The nonsensical conversation continues with a brisk "There's no problems" from Offset, with Curtis pressing, "She seems upset, Offset."

The rapper continues, "I'm out on love!" Then, he breaks into song before declaring, "Let's talk about some music."

The video ends with the date "July 28" on screen. Offset is set to release new music on Friday.

At the time of Brown's strange interview, the "I Got You (I Feel Good)" singer had been released on bail after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting his then-wife, Adrienne Rodriguez. When asked about the allegations, Brown repeatedly deflected with song and stated there was "nothing wrong."

Several celebrities commented on Offset's spot-on impersonation, including Cardi, who shared the video on her Instagram story and wrote, "Lmaaaoooooooo ....I can't wait !!!"

Halle Bailey wrote, "😂😂😂😂 let’s goooooo" in the comments, while Omarion declared, "🔥🔥 this a classic remake! 😂🤣"

Ludacris added, "Yoooooooooo!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣"

Last month, Cardi took to Twitter Spaces to issue a strongly worded response to rumors that she had cheated on her husband. She began by singing some key lyrics from Keyshia Cole's "I Should Have Cheated."

"First of all, let me say, you can't accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of," Cardi crooned. "Sing it with me, y'all! And I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me. Yes, honey!"

"Listen, Don’t pay attention to that countryman, y’all," Cardi continued, adding of Offset's alleged Instagram Story post, "That motherf**ker's spiraling, and thinking s**t" that isn't true."

The "I Like It" rapper was apparently slamming a post Offset allegedly shared on Instagram in which he claimed she'd had sex with another man behind his back. The post has since been deleted, and it's not known for sure if it was actually Offset who posted it, as he had not commented on the post.

According to Cardi, 30, it would be impossible for her to cheat on Offset, 31, and get away with it because she's famous.

"I think sometimes motherf**kers forget -- I’m Cardi B! If I was giving this p***y to anybody, it would be out. I’m not just anybody," she stated. "I can't f**k me no regular degular shmegular, 'cause they gonna tell the world, and I can't f**k nobody in the industry, 'cause they gonna tell too."

Notably, Offset faced accusations of infidelity last year, and speculation swirled at the time that he'd had an affair with Saweetie. However, the pair weathered that particular storm and Cardi publicly stated she didn't want to address the allegations and rumors again.

The couple tied the knot and secretly wed in 2017 after a whirlwind romance. Despite their ups and downs -- which saw Cardi filing for divorce twice before calling it off -- they have maintained a strong relationship. They also share two children -- daughter Kulture, 5, and son Wave, 2. Offset is also father to Jordan, 13, as well as Kalea and Kody, both 8, from previous relationships.

