Cardi B and Offset are feeling the love. Following allegations of cheating last month, the couple came together to celebrate daughter Kulture's fifth birthday while showing off some major PDA.

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to share highlights from what appeared to be a surprise celebration for Kulture, planned by Offset. The festivities took place at Nickelodeon's American Dream theme park in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and included a live appearance by a costumed Blue from Blue's Clues & You.

"Naaa you did your big one @offsetyrn," Cardi captioned a video showing the birthday girl running up to Blue for a big hug. Offset then approaches with the couple's 18-month-old son, Wave, who takes his own turn embracing Blue.

Cardi B / Instagram

Cardi B / Instagram

Cardi B / Instagram

In another video, Cardi B nuzzles up to her husband as he passionately kisses her neck.

Cardi B / Instagram

Cardi B / Instagram

It seemed as though the party was even a surprise to Cardi, who wrote on one clip, "I wish this man would of let me know I would of pop out with 100 people lmaaoooooo." She called the venue, featuring roller coasters and a slew of classic Nickelodeon characters, the "BEST PLACE IN THE WORLD."

Cardi B / Instagram

Cardi B / Instagram

Despite the intimate guest list, Cardi didn't miss a chance to hit the dance floor, grooving and lip syncing to the music. Later, she spotted a life-size version of Rugrats' Grandpa Lou Pickles seated on one of the amusement park benches and seized the opportunity to hilariously give him a lap dance. Wearing a pink Balenciaga mini-dress and coordinating Nikes, she set the clip to her FendiDa Rappa collaboration, "Point Me 2."

Cardi B / Instagram

Over on his IG Story, Offset shared a video of son Wave seated in his lap while quietly taking in the action. The Migos rapper flashes a big smile as Cardi approaches from behind to join them.

Cardi B / Instagram

Kulture officially turned five on July 10, with both parents offering heartfelt tributes to their child on their Instagram grids.

"Happy birthday @kulturekiari your such a great daughter you make me smile every time I lay eyes on you….I can’t believe you are 5 years old already I remember holding you when you were first born in my arms….daddy’s girl I love you so much," Offset wrote.

"My baby is five….Happy birthday to my pretty princess.It’s beautiful seeing my girl grow yet makes me a lil sad that my baby is not my little baby no more.💖🎀🍰🎂5️⃣..light lil turn up today till the weekend🎉🥳🎈" Cardi gushed.

The family festivities come on the heels of a fiery marital spat back in June.

Cardi took to Twitter Spaces on June 26 where she hit back at since-deleted comments Offset himself allegedly posted to social media, suggesting she "f**ked" another man.

Cardi began her strongly worded response by singing some key lyrics from Keyshia Cole's "I Should Have Cheated."

"First of all, let me say, you can't accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of," Cardi crooned. "Sing it with me, y'all! And I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me. Yes, honey!"

"Listen, Don’t pay attention to that countryman, y’all," Cardi continued, adding of her husband's alleged Instagram Story post, "That motherf**ker's spiraling, and thinking s**t" that isn't true."

The "I Like It" rapper was apparently slamming a post Offset allegedly shared on Instagram in which he claimed she'd had sex with another man behind his back. The post has since been deleted, and it's not known for sure if it was actually Offset who posted it, as he's not commented on the post.

According to Cardi, it would be impossible for her to cheat on Offset and get away with it because she's famous.

"I think sometimes motherf**kers forget -- I’m Cardi B! If I was giving this p***y to anybody, it would be out. I’m not just anybody," she stated. "I can't f**k me no regular degular shmegular, 'cause they gonna tell the world, and I can't f**k nobody in the industry, 'cause they gonna tell too."

An exasperated Cardi concluded, "So please boy, stop acting stupid... Stop playin. That's all I'm gonna motherf**king say."

Notably, Offset faced accusations of infidelity last year, and speculation swirled at the time that he'd had an affair with Saweetie. However, the pair weathered that particular storm and Cardi publicly stated she didn't want to address the allegations and rumors again.

The pair secretly wed in 2017 after a whirlwind romance. Despite their ups and downs -- which saw Cardi filing for divorce twice before reconciling -- they have maintained a strong relationship. In addition to Kulture and Wave, Offset is also father to Jordan, 13, as well as Kalea and Kody, both 8, from previous relationships.

Last week, the pair were all smiles as they walked past fans and photographers, laughing with one another while waving and posing for photos at Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show during Paris Fashion Week.

RELATED CONTENT:

Cardi B and Offset's Daughter Kulture Wants a Much Different Career Than Her Famous Parents This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Offset, Cardi B Attend Paris Fashion Week After Cheating Accusations

Cardi B Slams Rumors She Cheated on Offset in Fiery Response

Cardi B Is a 'Proud Mommy' After Daughter Kulture's Graduation

Why Latto Isn't Revealing the Identity of Her Boyfriend

Related Gallery