Blue's Clues & You! is reuniting with an old friend. Longtime Blue's Clues star Steve Burns returns for a new episode, putting on his detective's hat to solve a mystery with Blue and current series star Josh Dela Cruz.

The episode, titled "The Case of the Missing Thinking Chair," was written and directed by Burns. It airs Friday, May 26 at 11:30 a.m. ET/PT on Nickelodeon. Former Blue's Clues star Donovan Patton also joins the fun in reprising his role as Joe, Steve's brother and Josh's cousin on the series.

Only ET has a first look at the episode, which finds Blue and Josh skidoo-ing their way to Steve's Blueprints Detective Agency for help finding their missing Thinking Chair. Watch below!

Burns and Donovan recently reunited in their beloved roles in the franchise's feature-length adaptation, Blue's Big City Adventure. The musical spectacular is set to make its TV debut over Memorial Day weekend on Monday, May 29 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on Nickelodeon.

The Paramount+ original film premiered last November on the streaming platform featuring all-new songs and choreography, as well as celebrity appearances from BD Wong, Ali Stroker, Taboo, Alex Winter, Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale.

Burns has been warmly welcomed back to the world of Blue's Clues by millennials and their kids. In 2021, he surprised now-adult fans of the series -- which debuted in 1996 -- with a heartfelt apology on social media for his abrupt 2002 departure from the series.

He even took to late night to offer The Late Show host Stephen Colbert a hug.

The 49-year-old later opened up in a candid interview with Varietyabout his decision to walk away from the children's program and keep a low profile in the years that followed. Now, he says, reuniting with the lovable animated pup on screen feels right.

"I've never enjoyed being Steve more than I do now," he shared. "I get to wear a trench coat. It's like Grover-meets-Columbo -- a clown character. That's really freeing somehow."

