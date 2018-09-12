'Blue's Clues' Revival Gets a New Host and Name

The classic kids' program, Blue's Clues, is getting a makeover.

Nickelodeon has found its new host in newcomer Joshua Dela Cruz, a Broadway and stage actor, for the updated iteration, which will be retitled Blue's Clues and You, ET has learned. Better yet, original Blue's Clues host, Steve Burns, had a major hand in the decision to cast Dela Cruz.

“I had the great honor of being a part of the search for the new host, and I give Josh two thumbs up! He can definitely fill my shoes, and the rugby shirt," Burns said in a statement.

New 'Blue's Clues and You' host Joshua Dela Cruz with original 'Blue's Clues' host Steve Burns.

So who is Dela Cruz? He made his television debut with a guest spot on CBS' Bull last year and appeared in ABC's Time After Time. A theater actor, he recently appeared in Disney's Aladdin on Broadway as the understudy for Aladdin and a member of the ensemble. Dela Cruz also appeared in David Byrne’s Here Lies Love and Encores!: Merrily We Roll Along. Blue's Clues and You will mark his first major role.

In Blue’s Clues & You, which has received a 20-episode pickup, beloved puppy Blue invites viewers to join her and the live action host on a clue-led adventure to solve a daily puzzle. With each signature paw print, Blue identifies clues in her animated world that propel the story and inspires viewers to get involved with the action. Production will begin this month in Toronto.

The original Blue’s Clues launched in September 1996 and ran for six seasons. Created by Traci Paige Johnson, Todd Kessler and Angela C. Santomero, Blue’s Clues was hailed for its blending of entertainment and educational lessons which helped shape the way young kids watched television. It explored subjects such as sign language, geography, physics, emotions and anatomy.

Last September, Adam Brody revealed to ET that "he auditioned to be the host of Blue's Clues after Burns left the show in 2002 and right before he landed The O.C. "To be the dude [Steve]," he said at the time. "I would have killed for that role when I was 19, 20. I remember going, ‘This would be an alright life. This dog and me on this children’s show.’”

