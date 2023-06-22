Latto knows there are some things you just keep close to your heart -- like your relationship!

The "Big Energy" rapper appears on the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine, and dishes about her long-term relationship.

"If something is special to me, I’m going to keep it close to me because everything else has to be front and center about my life," the 24-year-old GRAMMY-nominated rapper says.

Latto and her beau (whose identity she has yet to reveal) have known each other since they were teenagers, and for the "Put It on Da Floor" rapper and her boo, it's all about trust.

"You know what, I’m crazy, but I’m not that crazy," she says when asked if she is the jealous type. "I let him have his time and he lets me have mine. We trust each other. When he’s at home, like now, he’s probably gambling with his friends. I let him do him. We’ve built that trust, and I think people will probably be caught off guard or shocked at who I am in a relationship versus my public persona."

The rapper admits that, despite who you see onstage, she's in her "soft girl era."

"Because people think I’m so tough because I’m super confident and dominant," she says. "In this relationship at least, I’m way more comfortable with taking the passenger seat and letting him lead because he lets me be myself -- and I can still be my alpha self. But I respect him as a man to play the man role. And I’m really in my soft girl era."

Chrisean Rose for Cosmopolitan

And while she appreciates the support when he makes it to her shows, she loves that she also gets it from a distance.

"I think we find the beauty in separation sometimes because it makes us miss each other," she shares. "I be thinking that, but my privacy is more important. I can’t have people putting two and two together. This is the longest relationship I’ve ever been in."

One of the things her boyfriend loves about her is her food.

"He loves when I make food," she says. "They be trying to crack on me online and he be dead laughing like, 'What food ain’t good?' That man cleans the bone."

Latto admits that her dreams are bigger than her career, and that she has family on the brain.

"I want to be a mom so bad. Let me tell you, I think moms are superheroes. Man, I literally idolize motherhood. Like, with Mother’s Day, I get all my friends that have kids, my grandmas, my aunties, cousins, anyone who’s a mom around me, I send them flowers and gifts," she shares. "I don’t play. I send my assistant to Chanel to get, like, 10 bags for everybody I know. I’m obsessed. My TikTok algorithm is all moms talking about their experiences and packing like, 'Get ready with me.' Moms cleaning up after their kids. It’s so weird."

She adds, "I’m not going to feel like I made it for real until I have my kids, I’m married, I just got my house out in the country, and I’m just ducked off with my little family."

Latto isn't worried about her personal life stopping her career, as she has seen her friends in the industry have success as moms.

"Yes. That’s why I love RiRi down," she says about the superstar who is expecting her second child. "Cardi did it too. And Yung Miami. I feel like they kind of supersede the stigma that it’s over for women when you have a baby -- like your career is over. They give me inspiration for real. They make me feel like I can do it too one day when the time is right, you feel me?"

RELATED CONTENT:

How Latto Is Living Her ‘Best Life’ While on Tour With Lizzo

Guest List Revealed for Miley Cyrus' 'New Year's Eve Party'

Nicki Minaj and Latto Have Explosive Twitter Battle Over GRAMMYs Drama

Latto and Mariah Carey Bring Big, Big Energy to 2022 BET Awards

Latto Reflects on GRAMMY Nomination, Meeting Beyoncé and Teases New Music (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery