Drama free and feeling "blessed." Offset and Cardi B stole the spotlight at Paris Fashion Week after their public spat online over cheating claims last month.

Offset and Cardi attended the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show in Paris on Wednesday, where both artists stunned in all-black ensembles.

Cardi rocked a striking black, long-sleeved sequined gown featuring a plunging neckline and enormous bow clutch. Meanwhile, Offset rocked a long black coat over a white button-down shirt and black tie.

The pair were all smiles as they walked past fans and photographers, laughing with one another while waving and posing for photos.

Cardi B and Offset leaving the Balenciaga Haute Couture show in Paris. "What was the reason?!" Cardi B still the same girl from the Bronx that’s taking Paris Fashion Week by storm. 😂 pic.twitter.com/jhBkpcoBa4 — KARTIER (@kartierbardi) July 5, 2023

Offset took to Instagram as well to share some snapshots from their trip to the City of Lights -- and posted pics from their time in the front row at both the Balenciaga show and the Jean Paul Gaultier Fall 2023 Couture Collection Runway Show.

"Another day another blessing," Offset captioned his post on Thursday.

Fans shared photos and videos of their outings as well, celebrating the couple's style, fashion sense and presence.

Cardi B And Offset leaving the Jean Paultier Gautier couture Paris Fashion Week Show today. 🇫🇷

pic.twitter.com/USJk3dthpd — Fan Account | #BLM 🫵🏾 (@BardiUpdatess) July 5, 2023

Cardi B & Offset in Paris pic.twitter.com/Z6prT7MS8L — Cardi B All Access (@CardiAllAccess) July 5, 2023

The pair were particularly loved up considering their fiery spat back in June.

Cardi took to Twitter Spaces on June 26 where she hit back at since-deleted comments Offset himself allegedly posted to social media, suggesting she "f**ked" another man.

Cardi began her strongly worded response by singing some key lyrics from Keyshia Cole's "I Should Have Cheated."

"First of all, let me say, you can't accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of," Cardi crooned. "Sing it with me, y'all! And I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me. Yes, honey!"

"Listen, Don’t pay attention to that countryman, y’all," Cardi continued, adding of her husband's alleged Instagram Story post, "That motherf**ker's spiraling, and thinking s**t" that isn't true."

The "I Like It" rapper was apparently slamming a post Offset allegedly shared on Instagram in which he claimed she'd had sex with another man behind his back. The post has since been deleted, and it's not known for sure if it was actually Offset who posted it, as he's not commented on the post.

According to Cardi, it would be impossible for her to cheat on Offset and get away with it because she's famous.

"I think sometimes motherf**kers forget -- I’m Cardi B! If I was giving this p***y to anybody, it would be out. I’m not just anybody," she stated. "I can't f**k me no regular degular shmegular, 'cause they gonna tell the world, and I can't f**k nobody in the industry, 'cause they gonna tell too."

An exasperated Cardi concluded, "So please boy, stop acting stupid... Stop playin. That's all I'm gonna motherf**king say."

Notably, Offset faced accusations of infidelity last year, and speculation swirled at the time that he'd had an affair with Saweetie. However, the pair weathered that particular storm and Cardi publicly stated she didn't want to address the allegations and rumors again.

The pair tied the knot and secretly wed in 2017 after a whirlwind romance. Despite their ups and downs -- which saw Cardi filing for divorce twice before calling it off -- they have maintained a strong relationship. They also share two children -- daughter Kulture, 4, and son Wave, 2. Offset is also father to Jordan, 13, as well as Kalea and Kody, both 8, from previous relationships.

