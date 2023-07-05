Shakira Wears a Giant 'NO' Jacket to Paris Fashion Week
Shakira Reveals Gerard Piqué 'Betrayed' Her While Her Dad Was in…
'Vanderpump Rules': How Ariana Madix Envisions Her Life Post-Sca…
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Separate After 27 Years of Ma…
Robert Irwin Makes Red Carpet Debut With Girlfriend Rorie Buckey…
Peta Murgatroyd Gives Birth to Second Child With Maks Chmerkovsk…
Colleen Ballinger Addresses 'Toxic' and 'Grooming' Allegations W…
Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Lori Harvey Vi…
Kourtney Kardashian Officially Changes Her Last Name to Barker
Allison Mack Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison for Her Involvement …
‘The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks’ | Headline-M…
Tom Brady on Peaceful Co-Parenting With Gisele Bündchen and Givi…
Watch Kim Kardashian’s Over-the-Top Driver’s License Photo Shoot…
Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan's Son Marcus Spotted Kissing in …
Tom Holland and Zendaya’s Cutest Moments: From Smiling Courtside…
'The Bachelorette': Charity Lawson's Suitors Attempt to Break Re…
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Address Divorce Claims as The…
Brad Pitt’s Biggest and Best Action Movies
Daniel Radcliffe on Dad Life and the ‘Harry Potter’ Reboot (Excl…
Kit Harington on Family Life and Expecting Baby No. 2 With Wife …
Shakira is sending a message from the front row!
On Wednesday, the "Hips Don't Lie" singer attended the Viktor & Rolf haute couture show as part of Paris Fashion Week. For her appearance, Shakira adorned a white coat dress with a clear message on the bust: NO.
The dress was from the fashion house's 2008 collection that featured a wide range of ensembles comprised of the same message. The GRAMMY-winning singer kept the look chic, wearing her honey blonde tresses down, and completing the look with a pair of gold sandals.
Shakira, 46, had some fun with her ensemble as she sat next to fellow Latin pop star Camila Cabello, who wore a black ruffled dress. The singer also gave photographers a full look as she posed outside of the venue of the presentation.
On her Instagram, the "Chantanje" singer shared a picture from her fashionable day out.
"Hanging with Camila! 🥰," she wrote next to the photo of her and Cabello holding up the peace sign while having their photo taken.
Shakira's outing follows the end of her relationship with Gerard Piqué. The Colombian singer and Spanish soccer star called it quits in June 2022 after 11 years together. They share two sons -- Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8.
In May, Shakira and fellow single lady Gisele Bündchen were spotted having a dinner outing with their children in Miami.
At the time, an eyewitness told ET, "Gisele, Shakira, and their kids enjoyed dinner at Makoto restaurant in Miami on Tuesday night. They sat in the main dining room and they enjoyed a variety of rolls, hamachi, and salads for the table. Smiles and laughter were coming from the table and in typical Miami fashion, nobody really bothered them during their meal."
RELATED CONTENT:
Shakira Says Ex Gerard Piqué 'Betrayed' Her While Dad Was in the ICU
Newly Single Gisele Bündchen and Shakira Enjoy Dinner With Their Kids
Watch Shakira's Sons Sing and Play Piano in Her 'Acróstico' Music Video