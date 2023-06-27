Shakira's personal life was in chaos in 2022. The 46-year-old Colombian pop star announced her separation from her longtime partner, Gerard Piqué, in a joint statement in June of that year -- and things only got messier from there.

In a new interview with People en Español, Shakira shares that her father, William Mubarak Chadid, was coming to visit her in Barcelona, Spain, amid the split when he was "gravely injured" in an accident.

"Everything happened at once. My home was falling apart. I was finding out through the press that I had been betrayed while my dad was in the ICU," Shakira tells the magazine.

The "Hips Don’t Lie" singer shares sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, with the retired 36-year-old soccer player, and says that her father's health struggles left her even more lost.

Shakira says she thought she "wasn't going to survive,” adding, "The man I have loved the most in my life -- my father -- was leaving me when I needed him the most. I couldn’t talk to him, or go to my best friend for the advice I needed so much."

Thankfully, her father is still alive and on the road to recovery.

"My dad is the biggest example of resilience, and my mother has been by his side day and night," Shakira says of Chadid and her mother, Nidia del Carmen Ripoll Torrado. "They have both been a reflection of that dream that didn't come true for me. But I hope they are role models for my kids of love, of patience in relationships, of absolute devotion and zest for life."

Shakira and Piqué split in 2022 after more than a decade together. In September, Shakira opened up about the breakup in Elle.

Saying that the relationship she had with Piqué that once felt "sacred" had been "turned into something vulgarized and cheapened" by the scandalous headlines surrounding the split, calling it "probably the darkest hour of my life."

Shakira allegedly discovered Piqué cheating on her with the woman he is now dating publicly, 24-year-old Clara Chía.

She later released the breakup track, "BZRP Music Session #53," seemingly shading Piqué and Chía.

