It was a girls night out -- with the kids! -- for newly single Gisele Bündchen and Shakira, as the model and singer enjoyed dinner together with their children in Miami on Tuesday.

An eyewitness tells ET, "Gisele, Shakira, and their kids enjoyed dinner at Makoto restaurant in Miami on Tuesday night. They sat in the main dining room and they enjoyed a variety of rolls, hamachi, and salads for the table. Smiles and laughter were coming from the table and in typical Miami fashion, nobody really bothered them during their meal."

The moms looked cool and casual for the outing, with Gisele sporting a white button-up shirt tucked into her relaxed denim, with strappy sandals, a brown leather purse and trendy shades. Shakira layered an open plaid shirt over a blue mini-dress and completed the look with a quilted cross-body bag and white sneakers.

Gisele split from Tom Brady in October after more than a decade together. The former couple shares Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10.

As for Shakira -- who moved from Barcelona, Spain, to Miami last month -- she and partner Gerard Piqué called it quits last June after 11 years together. They share two sons -- Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8.

Shakira's boys recently made an appearance in their mom's "Acróstico" music video, adorably singing and playing piano.

The music video shows Sasha and Milan's room being packed up, seemingly due to Shakira's split from their father. The lyrics of the song match that theme, as Shakira sings a love letter to her kids and tells them that they make her feel better amid challenging times.

Shakira and Gerard's relationship ended amid cheating allegations against the former soccer player. Three months after the breakup, Shakira opened up about the situation in an interview with Elle.

Shakira noted that her relationship with Gerard once felt "sacred," but has been "turned into something vulgarized and cheapened" by the scandalous headlines surrounding the split, calling it "probably the darkest hour of my life."

"I've tried to conceal the situation in front of my kids. I try to do it and to protect them, because that’s my number one mission in life," she said. "But then they hear things in school from their friends or they come across some disagreeable, unpleasant news online, and it just affects them, you know?"

Meanwhile, Gisele only recently addressed her divorce -- calling it "the death of my dream" -- in an interview with Vanity Fair. In the article, Gisele debunked the claim that she gave Tom an ultimatum about choosing between their marriage and his football career.

"Wow, people really made it about that. What’s been said is one piece of a much bigger puzzle," she told the magazine. "It’s not so black and white."

"Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart," she said. "When I was 26 years old and he was 29 years old, we met, we wanted a family, we wanted things together. As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things, and now we have a choice to make. That doesn’t mean you don’t love the person. It just means that in order for you to be authentic and truly live the life that you want to live, you have to have somebody who can meet you in the middle, right? It’s a dance. It’s a balance."

She went on to explain, "When you love someone, you don’t put them in a jail and say, 'You have to live this life.' You set them free to be who they are, and if you want to fly the same direction, then that’s amazing."

