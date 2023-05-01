Newly single Gisele Bündchen certainly does not need anyone on her arm to rock a red carpet. The 42-year-old runway pro stepped out at the 2023 Met Gala on Monday sans newly ex-husband Tom Brady for the first time since 2007.

Bündchen was stunning at the event, wearing a white Chanel gown, which featured sequins in vertical stripes. She beamed in the ensemble, even twirling happily for the cameras to show off her feather cape, before making her way up the iconic stairs.

The dress is the same one she wore in a 2007 photoshoot for Harper's Bazaar Korea. That shoot was photographed by the late Karl Lagerfeld, whose designs are the theme for this year's event.

A fixture of one of fashion's biggest nights, Bündchen has attended the star-studded soirée almost annually since 2003. In 2008, she and the retired football icon made their Met Gala debut as a couple and have been side by side at the event for every appearance since -- until now, of course. The former couple last attended together in 2019, just months before the coronavirus pandemic struck and three years before their headline-making split.

In October 2022, after 13 years of marriage, the two confirmed they had finalized their divorce, marking the first time they have ever addressed their breakup publicly. "The decision to end a marriage is never easy," the supermodel said in a statement at the time, "but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."

While she was attending the event solo for the first time in more than a decade, Bündchen appeared to be right at home with her fashion colleagues and no stranger to this year's theme: "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."

The corresponding exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute features 150 of Lagerfeld's designs from Chanel, Balmain, Patou, Fendi, Chloe as well as his own personal line and are accompanied by his sketches. The Chanel creative director died in February 2019 at 85 years old.

"When I met Karl, I was 17 years old. I remember being so nervous at first, after all, he was the legendary Karl Lagerfeld...but he was one of the sweetest and most gentle men I have met," she wrote in an Instagram tribute to him at the time of his death. "I feel so lucky that I got to know him and will always remember his powerful presence. You will be missed."

The co-chairs for the 2023 event are Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Dua Lipa, tennis pro Roger Federer, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. The annual gala is a fundraiser for New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

