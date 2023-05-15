Shakira is singing with her sons! On Monday, the 46-year-old singer released the music video for her latest single, "Acróstico," which she stars in alongside her kids, Sasha, 8, and Milan, 10.

The music video shows Sasha and Milan's room being packed up, seemingly due to Shakira's split from their father, Gerard Piqué. The lyrics of the song match that theme, as Shakira sings a love letter to her kids and tells them that they make her feel better amid challenging times.

As Shakira sings the ballad, her boys sit next to her at the piano. Sasha and Milan each take a turn in the spotlight for the video, singing and playing piano as Shakira looks on proudly.

The sweet video ends with Shakira hugging her boys.

Shakira and Gerard, who were together for more than a decade, announced their split in June 2022 amid cheating allegations against the former soccer player. Three months later, Shakira opened up about the breakup in an interview with Elle.

Shakira noted that her relationship with Gerard once felt "sacred," but has been "turned into something vulgarized and cheapened" by the scandalous headlines surrounding the split, calling it "probably the darkest hour of my life."

"I've tried to conceal the situation in front of my kids. I try to do it and to protect them, because that’s my number one mission in life," she said. "But then they hear things in school from their friends or they come across some disagreeable, unpleasant news online, and it just affects them, you know?"

Ultimately, Shakira said she is focused on co-parenting with Gerard, explaining, "We have a job to do for these two incredible boys, and I have faith that we will figure out what is best for their future, their own dreams in life, and what is a fair solution for everyone involved."

Meanwhile, Gerard has started a new relationship with Clara Chia Martí, which Shakira seemingly addressed through her music, on social media and in interviews.

Gerard spoke out about the situation in March, telling Spanish publication El Pais, "Everyone has their responsibility to do what's best for their kids. It's about protecting them. That's the job of all parents with their kids. That's what I'm focused on and that's my role as a father."

The next month, Shakira, who is also dealing with a tax fraud case and gearing up for a big move, asked the media to respect her kids' "right to privacy" after they were subjected to "incessant siege and relentless pursuit by paparazzi and various media."

Then, at Billboard's inaugural Latin Women in Music gala, alluded to some of her personal struggles while accepting the first-ever Woman of the Year award.

"This has been a year of seismic change in my life where I've felt more than ever and very personally what it is to be a women. And what it means," Shakira said, per Billboard. "It's been a year where I've realized we women are stronger than we think, braver than we believed, more independent than we were taught to be."

