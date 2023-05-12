Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer. ET has you covered for everything in between.

The Jonas Brothers lead this week's releases with The Album, the group's second album following their 2019 reunion. The new music comes on the heels of the band's The Tour announcement, which kicks off in August. Also out this week are new singles from Shakira, BTS, and Ed Sheeran, who performed a surprise duet of his new song, "Life Goes On," with Luke Combs at the ACM Awards on Thursday night.

Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this weekend!

The Album – Jonas Brothers

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

“Acróstico” – Shakira

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

“The Planet” – BTS

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

“Stuck” – Thirty Seconds To Mars”

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

“Life Goes On” – Ed Sheeran feat Luke Combs

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

“Lipstick Lover” – Janelle Monáe

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

“Move” – Idina Menzel

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

MY WORLD – aespa

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

“Tough Crowd” – Jason Aldean

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

“Video Games” – Tenacious D

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

Lauren Daigle – Lauren Daigle

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

Religiously. The Album – Bailey Zimmerman

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

“Girls” – Rachel Platten

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

Resound NYC – Moby

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

“I Loved You First (Duet Version)” – Rita Wilson & Emily Shackelton

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

“Tears can be so soft” – Christine and the Queens

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

“Grease” – Lainey Wilson

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

“VAGABUNDO” – Sebastián Yatra feat Manuel Turizo & Beéle

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

“More Than Yesterday” – Two Friends feat Russell Dickerson

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

“If U Go” – Belinda Carlisle

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

“Girl Next Door” – TYLA & Ayra Starr

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

LOVE AGAIN (Soundtrack from the Motion Picture)

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

“Mother Road” – Grace Potter

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

“Those Days (Live from History)” – Nickelback

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

“OK” – Jeremy Zucker

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

“From The Start” – Laufey

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

“CELOS” – Myke Towers feat J Balvin

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

George Birge: Mind On You – George Birge

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

“Keep It Cute” – Maiya The Don

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

“Lavender Mountains” – NILI BROSH

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

Lainey Wilson Shares Update on Dad's Health After ACM Awards Wins (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

RELATED CONTENT:

ACM Date Night: Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin, Keith Urban With Nicole Kidman and More

Ed Sheeran Brings Out Luke Combs for Surprise Duet at 2023 ACM Awards

Ed Sheeran Says Being Friends With Taylor Swift Is Like 'Therapy'

Related Gallery