New Music Friday May 12: Jonas Brothers, Shakira, Ed Sheeran, BTS and More
Shakira Seemingly Addresses Gerard Piqué Cheating Scandal at Bil…
Rihanna's Baby Boy Interrupts Her Workout
Watch Jelly Roll Bring the Party to 2023 ACM Awards Red Carpet (…
Jacklyn Zeman, 'General Hospital' Actress, Dead at 70
Lainey Wilson Reacts to Fate of 'Yellowstone' (Exclusive)
Jimmie Allen Sued by Former Manager for Rape and Sexual Abuse
Elliot Page Shares Shirtless Photo to Celebrate Finally Feeling …
'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3' Official Trailer
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Files to Divorce Husband Kroy After $1.1M T…
Taylor Swift and The 1975's Matty Healy 'Like Each Other' (Sourc…
Chrishell Stause and G Flip Get Secretly Married After 1 Year of…
Robert De Niro Welcomes 7th Child at 79 Years Old
ACM Date Night: Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin, Keith Ur…
Adam Levine Says 'It's About Time' Blake Shelton Left 'The Voice…
'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion: Watch Ariana Madix Trash Tom Sandova…
'The Masked Singer': Why Dick Van Dyke Brought Judges to Tears
Go Behind the Scenes of the Westminster Dog Show Preparations
Arnold Schwarzenegger Admits to Messing Up His Family in New Doc…
‘Love Is Blind’ Star Danielle Ruhl Opens Up About Mental Health …
Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer. ET has you covered for everything in between.
The Jonas Brothers lead this week's releases with The Album, the group's second album following their 2019 reunion. The new music comes on the heels of the band's The Tour announcement, which kicks off in August. Also out this week are new singles from Shakira, BTS, and Ed Sheeran, who performed a surprise duet of his new song, "Life Goes On," with Luke Combs at the ACM Awards on Thursday night.
Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this weekend!
The Album – Jonas Brothers
“Acróstico” – Shakira
“The Planet” – BTS
“Stuck” – Thirty Seconds To Mars”
“Life Goes On” – Ed Sheeran feat Luke Combs
“Lipstick Lover” – Janelle Monáe
“Move” – Idina Menzel
MY WORLD – aespa
“Tough Crowd” – Jason Aldean
“Video Games” – Tenacious D
Lauren Daigle – Lauren Daigle
Religiously. The Album – Bailey Zimmerman
“Girls” – Rachel Platten
Resound NYC – Moby
“I Loved You First (Duet Version)” – Rita Wilson & Emily Shackelton
“Tears can be so soft” – Christine and the Queens
“Grease” – Lainey Wilson
“VAGABUNDO” – Sebastián Yatra feat Manuel Turizo & Beéle
“More Than Yesterday” – Two Friends feat Russell Dickerson
“If U Go” – Belinda Carlisle
“Girl Next Door” – TYLA & Ayra Starr
LOVE AGAIN (Soundtrack from the Motion Picture)
“Mother Road” – Grace Potter
“Those Days (Live from History)” – Nickelback
“OK” – Jeremy Zucker
“From The Start” – Laufey
“CELOS” – Myke Towers feat J Balvin
George Birge: Mind On You – George Birge
“Keep It Cute” – Maiya The Don
“Lavender Mountains” – NILI BROSH
RELATED CONTENT:
ACM Date Night: Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin, Keith Urban With Nicole Kidman and More
Ed Sheeran Brings Out Luke Combs for Surprise Duet at 2023 ACM Awards
Ed Sheeran Says Being Friends With Taylor Swift Is Like 'Therapy'
Related Gallery