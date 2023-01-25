Gerard Piqué just made things Instagram official with his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Martí. The sweet snap sees the new couple smiling for the camera, with the former soccer player cuddling up close to his lady love.

While the photo marks their Instagram debut, it comes just days after Shakira blasted her ex and Chia over their new relationship, alleging rumors of infidelity and more. Earlier this month, Shakira, 45, dropped an epic new breakup track, "BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53," which tells the story of her 2022 split from Piqué, 35, after 11 years of dating.

In the English translation of the Spanish song, Shakira sings, "Good luck with my so-called replacement," going on to say, "I'm worth two 22-year-olds. You traded in a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio."

The lyrics are seemingly a direct call out to the FC Barcelona star, who is now in a relationship with the 23-year-old.

Piqué shot back at the track by partnering with Casio. During a press conference held after the song's release, Piqué revealed that he had gotten the watch brand to sponsor the Spanish King’s League -- which sees streamers and ex-footballers take charge of twelve clubs for a seven-a-side championship tournament in Barcelona.

Lifting up his wrist to reveal a new Casio watch, Pique announced, "Casio has sent us wristwatches. We reached a sponsorship agreement with Casio, the King’s League struck a deal with Casio."

While Piqué did not say when the deal occurred or if it had anything to do with Shakira's new track, former Argentine striker Sergio Aguero was on hand to offer his guess.

"It was because of Shakira’s song," Aguero told the group.

The drama did not end there, though. Days after that, Show News Today claimed that Shakira first became suspicious that Piqué was being unfaithful after noticing that her jar of strawberry jam had been eaten while she was away. The site claims that Piqué himself didn't care for the jam and neither did their kids, indicating that someone else was eating it while she was away.

Adding fuel to the theory is a moment in Shakira's "Te Felicito" music video from April 2022, where she opens the fridge to find the head of her collaborator, Rauw Alejandro, on a platter. In an interview for the British show This Morning about the song, which was also deemed a split track about Piqué, Shakira is questioned about why she is seen going to the refrigerator.

At the time, she replied, "To find out the truth, so I go to the refrigerator."

Back in a September cover story for Elle, Shakira opened up about her split from Piqué. She said that the relationship once felt "sacred" but had been "turned into something vulgarized and cheapened" by the scandalous headlines surrounding the split, calling it "probably the darkest hour of my life."

Shakira and Piqué are parents to 7-year-old son Sasha and 9-year-old son Milan.

For more on the former couple, check out the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Why the Internet Is Talking About Shakira and Strawberry Jam

Shakira Seemingly Addresses Ex Gerard Piqué's New Romance in Song

Shakira's Ex Gerard Piqué Announces Retirement From Soccer After Split

Shakira Seemingly Slams Ex Gerard Piqué and His Girlfriend in New Bizzarap Session This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery