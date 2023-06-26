Cardi B Slams Rumors She Cheated on Offset in Fiery Response

Cardi B is hitting back at rumors that she cheated on her husband, Offset. The Invasion of Privacy artist seemingly responded to since-deleted comments Offset himself allegedly posted to social media, suggesting she "f**ked" another man.

Cardi took to Twitter Spaces on Monday, where she began her strongly worded response by singing some key lyrics from Keyshia Cole's "I Should Have Cheated."

"First of all, let me say, you can't accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of," Cardi crooned. "Sing it with me, y'all! And I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me. Yes, honey!"

"Listen, Don’t pay attention to that countryman, y’all," Cardi continued, adding of her husband's alleged Instagram Story post, "That motherf**ker's spiraling, and thinking s**t" that isn't true."

The "I Like It" rapper was apparently slamming a post Offset allegedly shared on Instagram in which he claimed she'd had sex with another man behind his back. The post has since been deleted, and it's not known for sure if it was actually Offset who posted it, as he's not commented on the post.

According to Cardi, it would be impossible for her to cheat on Offset and get away with it because she's famous.

"I think sometimes motherf**kers forget -- I’m Cardi B! If I was giving this p***y to anybody, it would be out. I’m not just anybody," she stated. "I can't f**k me no regular degular shmegular, 'cause they gonna tell the world, and I can't f**k nobody in the industry, 'cause they gonna tell too."

An exasperated Cardi concluded, "So please boy, stop acting stupid... Stop playin. That's all I'm gonna motherf**king say."

Notably, Offset faced accusations of infidelity last year, and speculation swirled at the time that he'd had an affair with Saweetie. However, the pair weathered that particular storm and Cardi publicly stated she didn't want to address the allegations and rumors again.

The pair tied the knot and secretly wed in 2017 after a whirlwind romance. Despite their ups and downs -- which saw Cardi filing for divorce twice before calling it off -- they have maintained a strong relationship. They also share two children -- daughter Kulture, 4, and son Wave, 2. Offset is also father to Jordan, 13, as well as Kalea and Kody, both 8, from previous relationships.

This latest drama comes just a month after Offset's profile piece in Variety hit stands, in which he had nothing but praise for Cardi, and said their relationship was "icon status."

"She always got my back, right or wrong. We both are on the same mission to make each other better. Social is her strong point, so I listen to her social advice. And me, it’s the music, but I play behind the scenes; it’s my wife so I want to make sure she win," he said about his spouse, whom he referred to as "my bestie."

"We are a great team," he added. "We’re a powerhouse at this point."

Cardi also spoke with Variety for the profile, and shared, "What I appreciate about my husband is that no matter what issue I am having personally or professionally, I know he will take care of me and our family. It’s handled. I know that I have a man who has my back for real. I fully support him in this next chapter of his music career."

