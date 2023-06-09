Blinged out baby! Cardi B and Offset's 1-year-old son, Wave, has some pricy toys. The little cutie enjoyed playing with a stack of $100 bills in cute clips and pics on his rapper dad's Instagram.

In the shots, little Wave is rocking a white diaper with buttons on it, white socks, and diamond stud earrings, while surrounded by money.

Offset captioned the cute snaps, "Bad Boy Wave."

Offset's wife, Cardi B, commented on the photos, writing, "My babyyyyy."

In several pics, Wave appears to be playing in his dad's closet with his extensive sneaker collection in the background as well as with a rug featuring an image of Offset's late Migos bandmate, Takeoff, who died after a fatal gunshot wound in November 2022.

Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, also shares 4-year-old daughter, Kulture, with Cardi. The proud dad recently walked the red carpet of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse with little Wave and his other sons, Jordan, 13, and Kody, 8, whom he had in past relationships.

And earlier this month, Offset shared a special evening with his daughters at the premiere of The Little Mermaid.

