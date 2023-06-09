Cardi B and Offset's Son Wave Plays With $100 Bills While Rocking a Diaper and Diamond Earrings
Offset and Sons Channel Michael Jackson on 'Spider-Man: Across t…
Mark Consuelos' Daughter Lola Warned Him About Discussing a Spec…
Why Grayson Chrisley Feels Like Todd and Julie’s Prison Sentence…
Why Chelsea Handler’s Threesome Ended Her Past Relationship
DC Young Fly Addresses His Partner Ms Jacky Oh’s Death at 32
Pink's Daughter Wows Crowd With Performance at Her Concert
‘The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks’ | Headline-M…
Kate Middleton Stuns ‘Eurovision’ Fans With Surprise Performance…
Why Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Split (Source)
Jennifer Aniston Shows off Her Gray Roots
‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Shocker: Scandoval Bombshell Theories
‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion: Tom and Raquel's Relationship Timeli…
Raquel Leviss Admits She and Tom Sandoval Agreed to Lie About Wh…
'RHONJ's Teresa Giudice Reveals Where She Stands With Joe and Me…
Chelsea Handler's 2023 Goals Include Love and a New Talk Show (E…
Amy King Calls Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's Response to New Doc…
Ashton Kutcher Shuts Down Matt Rife's Wish to Date Wife Mila Kun…
‘Vanderpump Rules’: Raquel Leviss Vows to Share ‘Unfiltered Trut…
DC Young Fly Pays Tribute to Ms Jacky Oh! 1 Week After Death
Blinged out baby! Cardi B and Offset's 1-year-old son, Wave, has some pricy toys. The little cutie enjoyed playing with a stack of $100 bills in cute clips and pics on his rapper dad's Instagram.
In the shots, little Wave is rocking a white diaper with buttons on it, white socks, and diamond stud earrings, while surrounded by money.
Offset captioned the cute snaps, "Bad Boy Wave."
Offset's wife, Cardi B, commented on the photos, writing, "My babyyyyy."
In several pics, Wave appears to be playing in his dad's closet with his extensive sneaker collection in the background as well as with a rug featuring an image of Offset's late Migos bandmate, Takeoff, who died after a fatal gunshot wound in November 2022.
Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, also shares 4-year-old daughter, Kulture, with Cardi. The proud dad recently walked the red carpet of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse with little Wave and his other sons, Jordan, 13, and Kody, 8, whom he had in past relationships.
And earlier this month, Offset shared a special evening with his daughters at the premiere of The Little Mermaid.
RELATED CONTENT:
Offset Carries His and Cardi B's Son Wave on 'Spider-Verse' Red Carpet
Offset Is Not Actually Biologically Related to Takeoff and Quavo
Offset Says He and Cardi B Are 'Icon Status,' Calls Her His 'Bestie'