Offset and his daughters looked like royalty as they stepped out for a daddy-daughter date night at the Los Angeles premiere of The Little Mermaid on Monday.

The Migos rapper walked the blue carpet hand-in-hand with Kalea, 8, and Kulture, 5 at the Dolby Theatre, with the trio all sporting coordinating black-and-white ensembles. For his part, Offset channeled Prince Eric with a structured white jacket and black pants. His girls colored their hair with a hint of Ariel red, donning black-and-white ballgowns and sheer opera gloves.

"Mermaid premiere with my princesses," Offset captioned a photo from the night.

The 31-year-old musician shares Kulture and son Wave, 1, with wife Cardi B. He welcomed his children Kalea, Jordan, 13, and Kody, 8, during past relationships.

ET was also on the blue carpet catching up with the film's stars, including Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy.

"I think that for me there's something special about this one. If we haven't been a parent, we've all had parents. We've all wrestled with what that is. We've all longed to figure out what's the life I want, which is really the key story that in this, I feel like it's more modern than it was in the original, just in terms of really carving out the life you choose to have for yourself," McCarthy said.

Meanwhile, Halle was most thrilled to be joined at the event by her sister, Chloe Bailey.

"I get chills," Chloe said of her sister's role and what it means for young Black girls to feel represented on screen.

"To know that all of those beautiful girls will be able to see proper representation, whether you're black or white or anything like that, you'll be able to look at my sister and say 'I can be anything I want to be no matter what the world tells me is acceptable," she continued. "There could not be a more perfect Ariel."

Fans can see Halle bring Ariel to life when The Little Mermaid hits theaters on May 26.

