Offset Dresses Like a Prince While Escorting Daughters to 'The Little Mermaid' Premiere
'The Little Mermaid' Official Trailer
Inside King Charles' Coronation Concert: Katy Perry and Lionel R…
Prince Louis Pouts as Royal Family Waves to Crowd After Coronati…
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Home Auction Canceled Amid Foreclosure
'The Voice': Niall Horan Imitates Blake Shelton as They Playfull…
Nick Cannon Reveals How His Kids With Mariah Carey Feel About Ha…
Watch Prince Harry Arrive to King Charles' Coronation
Prince Harry's Facial Expressions Steal the Spotlight During Kin…
Watch Kelly Clarkson Faceplant as Anne Hathaway Recognizes Her H…
Taylor Swift Returns to Stage for First Time Since News of Joe A…
Taylor Swift and The 1975's Matty Healy 'Like Each Other' (Sourc…
Prince Harry Leaves Coronation Alone, Skips Royal Family Process…
'The Voice': Blake Shelton Accuses Chance the Rapper of Cheating…
Watch King Charles and Queen Camilla Greet the Crowd After Coron…
'90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days': Watch the Explosive Season …
‘Ghosts’ Cast Spills Behind-the-Scenes Secrets (Exclusive)
Khloé Kardashian Shares Rare Look at Son at Psalm West's Firefig…
Ray Liotta Honored With a Posthumous Star on the Hollywood Walk …
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny 'Getting Closer' and Are ‘Smitten’ …
Offset and his daughters looked like royalty as they stepped out for a daddy-daughter date night at the Los Angeles premiere of The Little Mermaid on Monday.
The Migos rapper walked the blue carpet hand-in-hand with Kalea, 8, and Kulture, 5 at the Dolby Theatre, with the trio all sporting coordinating black-and-white ensembles. For his part, Offset channeled Prince Eric with a structured white jacket and black pants. His girls colored their hair with a hint of Ariel red, donning black-and-white ballgowns and sheer opera gloves.
"Mermaid premiere with my princesses," Offset captioned a photo from the night.
The 31-year-old musician shares Kulture and son Wave, 1, with wife Cardi B. He welcomed his children Kalea, Jordan, 13, and Kody, 8, during past relationships.
ET was also on the blue carpet catching up with the film's stars, including Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy.
"I think that for me there's something special about this one. If we haven't been a parent, we've all had parents. We've all wrestled with what that is. We've all longed to figure out what's the life I want, which is really the key story that in this, I feel like it's more modern than it was in the original, just in terms of really carving out the life you choose to have for yourself," McCarthy said.
Meanwhile, Halle was most thrilled to be joined at the event by her sister, Chloe Bailey.
"I get chills," Chloe said of her sister's role and what it means for young Black girls to feel represented on screen.
"To know that all of those beautiful girls will be able to see proper representation, whether you're black or white or anything like that, you'll be able to look at my sister and say 'I can be anything I want to be no matter what the world tells me is acceptable," she continued. "There could not be a more perfect Ariel."
Fans can see Halle bring Ariel to life when The Little Mermaid hits theaters on May 26.
RELATED CONTENT:
Halle Bailey Gets Emotional With Her Sister at 'Little Mermaid' Debut
Melissa McCarthy Explains 'The Little Mermaid's 'Modern' Message
How to Watch 'The Little Mermaid' Starring Halle Bailey
Halle Bailey's ‘The Little Mermaid’ Doll Is Already a Bestseller
Related Gallery