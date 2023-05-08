Melissa McCarthy is sharing the modern message behind The Little Mermaid's live-action remake.

ET's Nischelle Turner spoke to Ursula herself at the film's premiere Monday, where she explained what makes this re-telling of the Disney classic so "special."

"I think that for me there's something special about this one. If we haven't been a parent, we've all had parents. We've all wrestled with what that is. We've all longed to figure out what's the life I want, which is really the key story that in this, I feel like it's more modern than it was in the original, just in terms of really carving out the life you choose to have for yourself," McCarthy said.

She continued, "And I just think that's so relevant and necessary for today, that I think it's gonna bring people a lot of joy."

Like all Disney live-action remakes, The Little Mermaid will still follow the classic storyline while making a few modern changes. The film will also feature music from Disney's Oscar-winning animated musical classic of 1989 as well as four new songs.

While The Little Mermaid is sure to bring viewers joy, it was equally a joy to make, with McCarthy telling ET the rehearsal process was "beautiful."

"Oh my gosh, like getting the kind of extraordinary rehearsal process that Rob Marshall gave to us all, was such a getting to know everyone, getting to really work through those characters," McCarthy explained. And to get to feel like what the set is going to look like, two years after filming it when it's all realized in post -- he gave us that in rehearsal, and I think we're all so grateful for it."

The care the Bridesmaids alum said the film's director, Rob Marshall puts into the world he creates is something to behold, adding, "I don't know who else who could have done it."

"Just how Rob sets things up, it's just beautiful," she gushed. "And you root for it, and you love it and you are afraid it's gonna go away. It's like all the good things, and that's why we love stories."

It's a story she's been able to share with her family, as well. McCarthy, who plays Ursula, the villainous sea witch after Ariel's beauty and her voice, has brought her daughters along for the ride with her, from first explaining the role to the pair after she was cast, to bringing them with her to the premiere Monday night.

"I think they were a little like, 'What does that mean?' and they're like, 'You're gonna be a cartoon?' and I was like, 'No, it's gonna be me.' And they're like, 'What does that mean?' and I was like, 'We're gonna remake it,'" she shared of what her daughters thought about her taking on the iconic role. "And we went through all the other ones that we love, and they were like, 'You're gonna sing?' and I'm like, 'I think so, yeah. It will be even weirder if I don't.'"

McCarthy was met by another Ursula on the carpet as well, after running into drag queen Nina West, who dressed as the Disney villain for the occasion.

See McCarthy as Ursula when The Little Mermaid hits theaters May 26.

RELATED CONTENT:

How to Watch 'The Little Mermaid' Starring Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey's ‘The Little Mermaid’ Doll Is Already a Bestseller

'The Little Mermaid' Releases Halle Bailey's 'Part of Your World'

'The Little Mermaid' Official Trailer This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery