Offset Is Not Actually Biologically Related to Takeoff and Quavo

Despite a common belief that the trio of rappers who once formed the Migos -- Offset, Takeoff and Quavo -- were cousins, Offset's new interview with Variety is throwing fans a real curveball.

As it turns out, despite reports, Offset isn't actually biologically related to Takeoff or Quavo at all. Quavo is actually Takeoff's uncle -- although he's only three years older -- and Offset became friends with them in sixth grade.

The revelation came as part of Offset's lengthy interview with the publication -- where he also opened up about the impact Takeoff's shocking murder back in November had on his life and his psychological health.

"It's hard for me to talk about s**t right now. I've never talked about this stuff," Offset shared. "Seriously. Talking about Take is hard, man. Talking about all this s**t is hard. That’s why I don't, to be honest. That sh** hurts. Like, it’s gonna put me in a mood, and I don’t want to get in that mood."

"Some things I don't never tell nobody. He's not here. That s**t feels fake, bro," Offset continued, explaining that being in a state of partial denial is how he manages to cope. "I get through my day thinking it's fake. And I don’t say nothing to nobody about it."

Takeoff -- whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball -- was shot and killed in Houston, Texas, on Nov. 1, 2022. He was 28.

In April, Offset took to Instagram to reveal a massive back tattoo honoring Takeoff. The tattoo depicts Takeoff in space while wearing a tiger-print coat and a handful of chains around his neck. Offset kept the caption simple but sweet: "Love you 4L & after."

Addressing the tattoo in his candid profile interview, published on Wednesday, Offset excitedly explained, "It’s my favorite picture of him... I like it because he had his glasses off."

During his interview, Offset also opened up about his relationship with wife Cardi B, and praised her for her support.

"She always got my back, right or wrong. We both are on the same mission to make each other better," Offset marveled. "Social is her strong point, so I listen to her social advice. And me, it’s the music, but I play behind the scenes; it’s my wife, so I want to make sure she win."

"We are a great team," he added. "We’re a powerhouse at this point. Icon status. We believe in God. We believe in family. We’re always going to keep winning."

