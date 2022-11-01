Takeoff, Migos Rapper, Dead at 28 After Fatal Shooting

Takeoff, one third of the group Migos, has died after a fatal shooting in Houston, Texas, according to multiple reports. The rapper, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28. A representative for Migos, who was not authorized to speak publicly, confirmed Takeoff's death to the Associated Press.

The Houston Police Department confirmed that a shooting took place around 2:30 a.m. CT at 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston, and that "one victim was found deceased upon arrival." Authorities said that two other victims were taken to hospitals in private vehicles, but they did not reveal the identity of the deceased victim or those injured.

According to TMZ, Takeoff and Quavo, who was reportedly not harmed during the incident, were playing dice when an altercation broke out and someone opened fire, shooting and killing Takeoff.

Takeoff was the youngest member of Migos. Quavo, whose real name is Quavious Keyate Marshall, was his uncle, and Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was his cousin.

Takeoff/Instagram Stories

Minutes before the shooting took place, Takeoff posted a photo to his Instagram Stories of himself smoking at the venue.

ET has reached out to Houston police, Migos and Takeoff's reps.

RELATED CONTENT:

Migos Talk Their Album 'Culture III' and Starting the Trap Movement (Exclusive)

Barack Obama's Playlist Features Migos, Drake and More

How Murda Beatz Began Working With Drake and Migos

Related Gallery