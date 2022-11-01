Takeoff Dead at 28: Drake, Kylie Jenner, DJ Khaled and More Celebs Pay Tribute to Migos Rapper
Takeoff, one third of the group Migos, died early Tuesday morning after a fatal shooting in Houston, Texas, according to multiple reports. The rapper, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28. A representative for Migos, who was not authorized to speak publicly, confirmed Takeoff's death to the Associated Press.
The Houston Police Department confirmed that a shooting took place around 2:30 a.m. CT at 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston, and that "one victim was found deceased upon arrival." Authorities said that two other victims were taken to hospitals in private vehicles, but they did not reveal the identity of the deceased victim or those injured.
According to TMZ, Takeoff and Quavo, who was reportedly not harmed during the incident, were playing dice when an altercation broke out and someone opened fire, shooting and killing Takeoff.
Takeoff was the youngest member of Migos. Quavo, whose real name is Quavious Keyate Marshall, was his uncle, and Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was his cousin.
Following news of his death, the rapper's famous friends and followers took to social media to mourn his death.
Drake took to Instagram Tuesday to pay tribute to Takeoff and their time performing together. "I got the best memories of all of us seeing the world together and bringing light to every city we touch. That’s what I’ll focus on for now 😔 rest easy space man Take 🚀"
Teyana Taylor shared a photo of the late rapper, writing, "Please tell me this is just a bad dream pleaseeeeeeee I don’t want to believe this lil bro please."
DJ Khaled took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos with Takeoff and send his condolences to the family. "sending my sincere and deepest condolences to @migos @quavohuncho @offsetyrn @qcmceo_p @coachk44 @qualitycontrolmusic the family . Takeoff is a incredible man and a beautiful person all around. @yrntakeoff energy was always beautiful filled wit so much love and so much great energy @yrntakeoff we love you brother ! Sending prayers, love and blessings. GOD BLESS YOU @yrntakeoff ! WE LOVE YOU !"
"Rip Takeoff… this shit has to STOP," wrote Ja Rule. "Sending love to friends and family."
Jemele Hill wrote on Twitter, "I was in college when Biggie and ‘Pac were killed and thought there was no way we’d ever experience anything remotely close to that again. Now it’s happening so frequently that you barely have time to recover before someone else killed. RIP Takeoff."
Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram Story to pay tribute to Takeoff, writing, "So many prayers. God cover this family. Heartbreaking. Gone too soon. Devastating."
Khloe Kardashian also shared her condolences, writing, "This is so sad. Wow! over what?? May God cover everyone who is in pain. These senseless acts have got to end. So so sad."
See more reactions below:
