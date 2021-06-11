The Migos are closing out their Culture trilogy with their fourth studio album, Culture III, and they're calling it the best they've ever created. The trio chatted with ET about their latest musical project, which dropped on Friday, and shared what they're looking forward to their fans hearing.

"We never did a project where we would take two and a half, three years to whip it up in the kitchen," Offset said, explaining what makes Culture III different from the previous entries in the trilogy. "You know, we've been letting it marinate to make sure it's a perfect project... We worked hard every day. We always in the studio trying to find new ways and always trying to push the culture."

"And I think every project is supposed to get better with time, tou feel me," Takeoff added. "That's growth."

New Music Releases June 11: Lorde, Migos, Megan Thee Stallion, Bo Burnham and More

The album boasts a star-studded list of guest features, which includes artists such as Drake, Cardi B, Polo G and Future, but the trio revealed that the most significant appearances are sentimental ones. Quavo explained that the songs featuring late rappers Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD will probably stand out to fans the most, and he's excited for them to hear them. "We got a banger and I would love for them to just hear and see the people," he said. "Love these songs when they drop."

The threesome explained that the theme of the album, and its visual package, are the same: they have each others' back. The cover art depicts them as a "three-headed monster," which Offset revealed is how they see themselves. "We all one," he said. "It's a blessing. You get to share life-changing moments with the people who you change your life for. All our families are one -- we sit together, we eat together, you know what I'm saying?"

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

He added, "It's like, what better way for us to do it than with your family? Day ones, you ain't got to worry about nobody coming through the cracks and doing nothing flaw. And that's why we're still here, you know what I'm saying? We believe in each other and only us."

"All on one table, you feel me? Then nobody goes scouting and looking for something else. It's in the bloodline," Takeoff shared.

When it comes to their influence on the trap movement, which Offset attributed to God giving them "the sauce," the group called it a blessing and declared that Culture III will cement their status as the leaders of the Trap movement.

Nick Jonas, Doja Cat, H.E.R., Migos and DJ Khaled Open the 2021 BBMAs With Epic Performances

"This album, I think, is going to really put the staple in there and [have people] like, 'Oh yeah, the boys really started this,'" Quavo said. "'Cause it's like, when you cook or when you get some food from somewhere you like, and somebody will try to make the same thing, it's always missing that one little flavor. But if it's gone for three years, you'll get adapted to this and you would think it's the one until that burger comes back out with that flavor. And then you'd be like, damn this is what I was missing. I just feel like they missing the Migos seasoning and when we come through it, they'll know how it is again."

Offset added that Trap music is already the number one sound and said it'll stay there because it's relatable. "A lot of people going through that struggle, going through pain, you know what I'm saying? Going through harder times, trying to make it out of one situation to be in a better situation," he explained. "So I think it's going to stay ahead and we're going to stay at the forefront. We brought Trap to the festivals, so they can't take that."

Culture III is now available to stream.

RELATED CONTENT

Migos Talk ‘Culture III,’ the Influence of Trap Music, and Starting Trends (Exclusive)

How Murda Beatz Began Working With Drake and Migos

Migos Gives James Corden a Makeover on ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Hip Hop Stars Slaying the Style Game: From Kanye West to Migos This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery