Offset and Cardi B's little girl, Kulture, turned 1 on Wednesday, and while the Migos rapper was in Los Angeles on the big day, on the opposite coast from his wife and baby, he said that they have big plans for the weekend.

Offset served as a presenter at this year's ESPY Awards alongside fellow Migos rappers Quavo and Takeoff, and all three joined ET's Lauren Zima backstage after being on stage.

The 27-year-old rapper -- born Kiari Kendrell Cephus -- revealed that he was planning to head back to be with his family as soon as the show was over, to gear up for the upcoming b-day bash.

"I'm flying out there to New York right after I leave here," he revealed. "We got a big party this weekend, on Saturday."



While he didn't really elaborate on what fans might be able to expect for his little girl's first birthday festivities, Offset teased, "You just gotta see, it's gonna be everywhere. It's gonna be a big, big, big, big, big party, though."

"It's our first child together, so it's a big celebration," added Offset, who is also the father of sons Jordan and Kody and daughter Kalea from earlier relationships.

On Tuesday night, Offset took to Instagram to share heartwarming birthday tributes to his little girl, in commemoration of the special day.

Offset posted a beaming snapshot of his infant daughter laying in a bassinet while rocking a tutu over a custom-made onsie that read, "50% Kiari, 50% Cardi, 100% Kulture."

"YOU ARE SO PERFECT LOVE YOU KK," the proud dad captioned the sweet pic. "HAPPY 1st BDAY I LOVE YOU."

He followed that up with a sweet pic of Kulture when she was a newborn baby as he fed her from a bottle before they'd even left the hospital.

"KK YOU GROWING TOO FAST WE AT THE HOSPITAL HERE YOU ARE SO BEAUTIFUL SINCE BIRTH," Offset captioned the pic. "I LOVE YOU HAPPY BDAY."

Check out the video below to hear more from Cardi B about the pair's adorable daughter, and how she's been working hard to balance her career and her new role as a mom.

