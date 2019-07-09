Cardi B and Offset Celebrate Daughter Kulture's 1st Birthday With Adorable Baby Pics
Cardi B and Offset's little girl, Kulture, is already a year old and the proud parents are celebrating the occasion.
The Invasion of Privacy rapper took to Instagram at midnight, and shared a snapshot of the birthday girl, who turns 1 on Wednesday, plastering some cupcake icing on her mom's face.
"A little quick 12 o clock turn up," Cardi captioned the heartwarming snapshot of her little girl, who's sitting on their kitchen counter in the pic, along with a cute bouquet of celebratory b-day balloons. "my baaaaaaaaaaaybeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee.....Ok goodbye."
It's the perfect mommy-daughter pic to commemorate the special milestone.
As for Offset, the Migos rapper also too to Instagram to share his own adorable tribute to his beautiful baby girl.
The 27-year-old artist, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, posted a beaming snapshot of his infant daughter laying in a bassinet while rocking a tutu over a custom-made onsie that read, "50% Kiari, 50% Cardi, 100% Kulture."
"YOU ARE SO PERFECT LOVE YOU KK," the proud dad excitedly captioned the sweet pic. "HAPPY 1st BDAY I LOVE YOU."
Happy birthday, baby Kulture! There's no doubt that a truly epic birthday bash is currently in the works.
Check out the video below to hear more from Cardi about life as a mom, and dealing with raising her baby girl and balancing her career and professional schedule.
