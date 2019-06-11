Cardi B can't believe how time flies when you're a parent.

The 26-year-old rapper's daughter, Kulture, is turning 11-months-old, and the milestone has been a little overwhelming for the little one's mom.

"My baby 11 months and I can’t handle it," she captioned a pic of Kulture -- whose father is rapper Offset -- holding sunglasses. "What’s wrong with me? I been emotional all day😭😭😭😭I’m fine,I’m fine, I’m fine. I'm madly, overly in love with my child ❤️❤️❤️ Thanks @offsetyrn."

The adorable posts didn't stop there! Cardi then posted a pic of Kulture in a little chair wearing a cute hat and sundress. "My baby 😭😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩KULTURE," she wrote.

In yet another pic, Cardi is seen holding her little girl while in a stadium. "Day before summer jam," she captioned the mother-daughter moment.

The "I Like It" emcee then took to her Instagram Story to share a video of Kulture standing on her own. "I'm emotional today and I can't help it," she wrote. "My baby growing."

Offset also posted an adorable pic of him kissing his baby girl, writing: "MY KULTURE IS GETTING SO BIG 1 IN A MONTH U BEAUTIFUL BLESSING FROM GOD #daddysgirl I LOVE YOU."

In a recent interview with ET, Cardi admitted that she does face some mom guilt due to her hectic schedule.

"It makes me sad sometimes because it's like, 'Oh my gosh, all that traveling,'" she explained. "I know her sleeping schedule is getting a little messed up ... every single time that she gets on an airplane, it's all good until the landing. She starts crying, and I just be feeling so sad because I know the pain, you know, when your ears pop."

"And sometimes I wake up in the morning and she's in my bed and I just want to cuddle and [I can't]," she continued. "It is getting harder because she knows me. She recognizes more now and that's, like, you can just tell she wants me to be there. Sometimes, when she sees me leaving, she looks up and goes, 'B***h, where you going?'"

Here's more with the working mom:

