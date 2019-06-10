Meet Diamond!

Over the weekend, Cardi B gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek at her role as Diamond in the upcoming movie, Hustlers.

"Y’all ready for DIAMOND to come to a theater near you this fall ? HUSTLER MOVIE!" Cardi captioned a photo of herself wearing fishnet stockings, platform heels that laced up all the way up to her butt and a colorful thong bodysuit.

The highly anticipated film is inspired by a New York Magazine article about a crew of savvy former strip club employees who banded together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. Hustlers also stars Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles and Mercedes Ruehl.

Cardi might have the most real-life experience as she worked as a stripper before her rap career took off. In a 2018 interview with Cosmopolitan magazine, the 26-year-old emcee explained why she's not ashamed of her past life on the pole.

"People say, ‘Why do you always got to say that you used to be a stripper? We get it.' Because y’all don’t respect me because of it, and y’all going to respect these strippers from now on…" she said. "Just because somebody was a stripper don’t mean they don’t have no brain."

In an exclusive interview with ET, Cardi dished on how she's teaching her Hustlers co-stars about the world of stripping.

"This movie is something I can relate [to]... All the actress in the movie, I can tell them, like, 'No, no, no. This is how it goes,'" she shared. "The club that the movie is based on that's... the first type of club that I worked in... This was my life."

This won't be the first time Cardi has worked with Lopez, but it will be the first time the two have shared the big screen. The ladies collaborated on Lopez's song, "Dinero," last year.

Hustlers will hit theaters on Sep. 13, 2019. Here's more on the movie:

