Jennifer Lopez’s upcoming film Hustlers is going to have its fair share of dramatic moments.



On Monday, the leading lady was spotted filming an emotional scene on the streets of New York with co-star Constance Wu. Wearing a black sweatshirt, featuring a bejeweled crown on the back, and stretchy black leggings, the songstress was photographed filming a confrontation with Wu, who wore a denim overalls under a light blue jacket for the scene.



Before march off, Lopez’s character appears to demand something of Wu’s tearful character. Though the Bronx-born actress is also tearful while leaving.



This is just the latest time that Lopez and the film’s crew have been spied filming the upcoming movie in a number of fun and unique outfits, including a robe and UGGs at one point.

Dara/Backgrid

Dara/Backgrid

The film is the real-life story of a group of strippers who hatch a plan to steal thousands of dollars from their high-end Wall Street clients after the 2008 housing crisis set in. It’s based on the New York Magazine story The Hustlers at Scores. It also stars Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles, Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Mercedes Ruehl and Cardi B.



The 49-year-old actress’ fiance, Alex Rodriguez, has also been spotted visiting her along with her daughter Emma. The trio were seen happily waving to fans while making their way down an escalator.



Lopez also posted a new bikini pic, which she says helped her get into her character — Ramona.



"I’m a hustler baby... I just want you to know... #Ramona on fire," she wrote alongside the sizzling photo, adding, "On set and in character for #hustlersmovie #stxentertainment."

Rodriguez seems to like the photo, commenting with four emojis: the explosion, a heart, a flame and "100."

Hustlers arrives in theaters some time in 2020.

SEE MORE FILM NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Have 'Perfect' Family Outing at Yankees Game

Jennifer Lopez Channels the 2000s in Sexy Pink Bikini on 'Hustlers' Set -- See the Pic

Alex Rodriguez Pens Sweet Note for 'Beautiful' Fiancée Jennifer Lopez

Related Gallery