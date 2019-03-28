We aren't used to seeing this version of Jenny from the Block!

Jennifer Lopez was spotted on set of her new movie, Hustlers, in New York City on Wednesday in a look that takes a departure from the chic styles she's been known to sport lately. The "El Anillo" singer's role is a bit of a departure for her, however, as the movie is inspired by the viral New York Magazine article about a crew of savvy former strip club employees who banded together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients.

The 49-year-old actress was photographed exiting her trailer on Wednesday in an over-the-top outfit, which included a bedazzled "Juicy" shirt, a furry purple jacket, high-waisted jeans and sky-high black platform booties. Hoop earrings, a high ponytail and a lip stud completed her look.

Also starring in Hustlers are Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles, Mercedes Ruehl and Cardi B. Wu opened up about getting into character as an exotic dancer while speaking with ET at the 2019 Academy Awards last month.

"I have [a stripper pole] installed in my living room," she dished. "It's hard. It's fun, but it's hard. You have to have a lot of strength to some of those moves."

"Also to make it look easy [is really challenging]," Wu continued. "I mean, what a lot of those girls do, like, competitively -- it is really hard. It's a great work out."

