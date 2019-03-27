Take your fiance to work day!

Jennifer Lopez appeared to really be loving her job on Tuesday when she was spotted shooting scenes for her upcoming movie, Hustlers, with her co-star, Constance Wu, at the Palisades Center in West Nyack, New York.

Also on set was Lopez's 11-year-old daughter, Emme, and her new fiance, Alex Rodriguez. The trio were seen happily riding down the escalator together while waving to fans. The 43-year-old former MLB pro wore a blue sweater and collared shirt and kept his sunglasses on inside the mall while supporting his wife-to-be.

As for Lopez, she was in costume, sporting white jeans, matching high-heels, a skimpy top, jean jacket and a fur-lined coat to keep warm between takes.

Adrian Edwards/GC Image

Say Cheese!/GC Images

James Devaney/GC Image

The 49-year-old entertainer was thrilled to have her "familia" on set with her and shared a photo on her Instagram Story of her daughter, Rodriguez and his two girls in her trailer.

Instagram

Fans haven't even seen a teaser for Lopez's upcoming movie yet, but from the looks of these photos from the first day of shooting, it's sure to be a fun film. Hustlers is inspired by the viral New York Magazine article about a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients.

In addition to Lopez filming scenes with Wu, who are eating at a KFC in the mall's food court, she also has a sweet connection with a small chihuahua.

Adrian Edwards/GC Images

Adrian Edwards/GC Images

Hustlers isn't set to hit theaters until 2020 and will also star Cardi B, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles and Mercedes Ruehl.

In the meantime, here's more on Lopez's real-life love story:

RELATED CONTENT:

Cardi B to Make Feature Film Debut in Stripper Movie Alongside Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez Pens Sweet Note for 'Beautiful' Fiancée Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez Films Jennifer Lopez Pole Dancing for New Movie ‘Hustlers'

Related Gallery