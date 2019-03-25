Alex Rodriguez is praising his new fiancée!

The 43-year-old former baseball pro took to Instagram on Sunday to show his love for Jennifer Lopez. The sweet message came in honor of the triple-threat star's new film, Hustlers, which she's set to start filming on Monday. Rodriguez lavished his admiration alongside an adorable pic of the pair smiling on the golf course. Both wearing sneakers, shorts and collared shirts, Lopez is glowing as her fiancé wraps his arms around her and kisses her head.

"This beautiful woman starts shooting her movie tomorrow, Hustlers. I won’t play spoiler, but I can’t wait until you all see how she transforms herself into a completely different character!!" Rodriguez proudly captioned the pic. "She’s been working so hard lately. I’m glad we were able to enjoy a quick little break before she dives into this new project."

"Love you baby and continue to shine, fly high and inspire all of us," he added of the 49-year-old entertainer.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hustlers is based on a New York Magazine article that tells the story of a group of New York-based strippers who devise a plan to steal thousands from their wealthy Wall Street clientele. Lopez will star alongside Cardi B, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles, Constance Wu and Mercedes Ruehl for the project, which will likely hit theaters in 2020.

Rodriguez and Lopez got engaged earlier this month after over two years of dating. Despite their years-long relationship, a source recently told ET that Lopez "was shocked" by Rodriguez's beach-side proposal.

"Jennifer was shocked as the two talked about marriage, but she wasn’t aware he’d be proposing that day," the source said. "Both Alex and Jennifer have been married before, and official wedding planning hasn’t started, but the two do want to celebrate the day with their family and famous friends. The couple loves to entertain and have fun, and their wedding will be nothing short of incredible"

"Their kids will play a big part in their wedding, as they were a driving force in the proposal," the source added of Lopez's 11-year-old twins -- Emme and Maximillian -- with ex-husband, Marc Anthony, and Rodriguez's daughters -- Natasha, 14, and Ella, 10, with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis.

